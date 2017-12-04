The Seahawks proved they're not going anywhere with a huge 24-10 win over the NFL's best on Sunday Night Football. Here's what the national media had to say.

We should’ve seen this coming.

The Seahawks weren’t going to fade out of the playoff race that easily. And under the brightest of lights, on the biggest of stages, against the best team in the NFL, they certainly did anything but fade away.

It might not’ve been a must-win game for Seattle, but it certainly was a prove-it game. The Seahawks needed to remain in control of their playoff fate — especially with the first-place Rams winning earlier Sunday. But even more importantly, the Seahawks showed they’re still a team to beat in an increasingly competitive NFC.

Linebacker K.J. Wright said as much in his postgame comments: “Don’t sleep on us, man. This team is really good.”

Records be damned, the Seahawks went head-to-head with the NFL’s best on Sunday Night Football, and by all accounts, they dominated. Seattle’s defense applied constant pressure on Carson Wentz, stifling an Eagles offense that led the NFL in points per game, and was third in the league in yards per game entering Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, Russell Wilson again was Mr. Do Everything for the Hawks, accounting for nearly all of the team’s offense. Oh, and balling out on a national stage against the leading contender for the MVP likely did wonders for his own MVP candidacy.

In case you had any lingering doubts, the Seahawks are still for real. And they proved it Sunday.

Here’s what national media members are saying:

Brady Henderson of ESPN says the Seahawks showed they can still beat anyone:

“Leave it to the Seahawks to save their best football for prime time. They improved to 22-4-1 in such games since Pete Carroll took over in 2010, the best record in the NFL in that span. One of those four losses came two weeks ago on Monday night against Atlanta, which was the Seahawks’ second straight defeat at home.

Just when it seemed like the Seahawks had lost their magic touch at home and their season might end without a playoff berth for the first time since 2011, they turned in their most impressive performance of the season.”

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! says Russell Wilson established himself in the NFL’s MVP race:

“Wilson, who amassed 227 via the air and another 31 on the ground, threw three touchdowns for the game, bringing his total to 26 on the season, which is tied with Tom Brady for second most…

…The style of win was an ode to the Seahawks of old, when they relied on a dominant defense to set the tone. In fact, the Eagles, who entered the game as the highest scoring team in the NFL while averaging 31.9 points per game, were held to their fewest point total of the year.”

Danny Heifetz of The Ringer says Wilson is carrying a historically heavy load, and should be MVP.

“Wilson was the star of Sunday’s game for Seattle, as he finished 20 of 31 for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers while adding six rushes for 31 yards. It was another prime-time game where his numbers failed to capture the extent to which he carried the offense—sometimes he’s just making stuff up as he goes along, like this pitch (which was definitely an illegal forward pass) to running back Mike Davis that picked up a first down on third-and-9. He plays in the NFL the way Johnny Manziel played in college.”

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus says Wilson has been even better since the arrival of LT Duane Brown:

“Before (Duane) Brown arrived in the Pacific Northwest, The Seahawks had the league’s 30th-ranked pass-block efficiency score among all offensive lines. That metric effectively measures how much pressure was being allowed on a per-snap basis, and it was resulting in Wilson being under pressure 39.4 percent of the time. Since Brown has arrived, they have climbed to the 10th-ranked unit in pass-block efficiency. Wilson has been under pressure just 23.1 percent of the time, which if it held true over the entire season would rank second in the league in terms of lowest percentage of snaps under pressure.”

Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated says the Eagles faltered in their biggest test of the season:

“The Seahawks are not the same team that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Marshawn Lynch isn’t bulldozing opponents on the ground, and two cornerstones of the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, are marooned on the sidelines with season-ending injuries. But they have Wilson, the do-it-all offensive engine who’s had a hand in all but one Seahawks offensive touchdown this season, and they have experience winning games in December and January. The Seahawks have won at least one playoff game each of the past five years. The Eagles have been to the postseason once in the past seven seasons.”

Les Carpenter of The Guardian says the limping Seahawks refuse to go away:

“By now the NFL should know the Seahawks might be the league’s grittiest team, surviving more on belief than talent these days. Instead of winning by 20, the Eagles only scored twice, losing 24-10. Carson Wentz, assumed by many to be the 2017 MVP, was harried all night. His 348 yards passing were mostly garbage yards. When Seattle’s defense needed to make a stop, Wentz was pressured by swarms of players in blue, sacked three times and knocked to the ground several others. Even his two best throws – in the Eagles’ only touchdown drive – came under great duress. It was as if the Seahawks were the Seahawks again … if only for a night.”

Chris Carter of FOX Sports says he’s not surprised by the Seahawks’ big win over Philadelphia:

"My expectations for the Eagles have not changed…I still think Philadelphia is a little bit better than the Vikings." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/xp3i9Xg8uT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 4, 2017

Lindsay H. Jones of USA Today says the Seahawks looked primed for another postseason run:

“The win kept the Seahawks (8-4) within one game of the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) in the NFC West, with a critical division game against the Rams in Seattle in two weeks. Seattle also now holds the first of two NFC wild-card spots.

With the loss, the 10-2 Eagles remain in control of the NFC East, but they to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the Vikings, who beat the Falcons earlier on Sunday.

Seahawks players knew the Vegas line and felt disrespected.”

Jeanna Thomas of SB Nation credits the Seahawks’ defense for the big win over Philadelphia:

“The Seattle defense is missing Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman but still managed to harass Carson Wentz all night and made him look a little bit less like an MVP contender. Wentz finished with 307 yards, one touchdown, a pick and a fumble that bounced out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

The Seahawks landed three sacks on Wentz and hit him a whopping 12 times. They held the Eagles second-ranked rushing offense in the league to well under its per-game average of 147.5. The Eagles managed just 98 yards on the ground.”