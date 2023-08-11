We’re now through two weeks of training camp and one preseason game.

So, what have we learned about what roster might look like when the regular season begins Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams?

Glad you asked as it’s time for our first 53-man roster projection of the preseason. (For clarification purposes, we’re using the position designations that the Seahawks use for each player on the roster.)

Also, there is now just one cutdown date — Aug. 29 — when teams have to pare their rosters from 90 to 53.

Quarterback

Keep: Geno Smith, Drew Lock.

The tough decisions: There aren’t any. Lock is going to be the backup and the only other QB on the roster is undrafted rookie free agent (UDFA) signee Holton Ahlers of East Carolina, who figures to stick around on the practice squad — especially if he can somehow replicate plays like that TD pass to Matt Landers on Thursday. (OK, so that may be a lot to ask given the unreplicability of that play. But if he can …)

Running back

Keep: Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Nick Bellore.

The tough decisions: At the moment, none here either, assuming full health for everyone listed above. Walker, Dallas, Charbonnet and McIntosh have appeared to be the foursome on the 53 since draft day and nothing has happened yet to change that. Bellore also appears a lock as a special-teams fixture and fullback/linebacker depth.

Tight end

Keep: Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson.

The tough decisions: None here, as Seattle’s three tight ends have seemed set since the offseason. Tyler Mabry is having a solid camp, but Seattle seems likely to again try to sneak him through to the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Keep: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dareke Young, Cody Thompson, Jake Bobo.

The tough decisions: Here’s where some tough calls begin. There’s no question about the first three of Metcalf, Lockett and Smith-Njigba, your starters in three-receiver sets. But the rest has gotten a bit murky with Dee Eskridge’s six-game suspension to start the regular season and some injury issues. For now, we’ll assume Young is going to be OK and keep his spot on the roster. The question then becomes how many others to keep, with potentially one or two spots going to Thompson, Cade Johnson and Jake Bobo. For now, we’ll go with Thompson — an early camp standout before missing the Vikings game due to a groin injury — and Bobo, who has been a consistent standout with TDs in both the mock game and against Minnesota. Johnson suffered a concussion in Thursday’s game and remains in the league’s concussion protocol, with no word on how long he might be sidelined. Obviously, if that were to linger, that would impact the roster decisions here.

Offensive line

Keep: Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Evan Brown, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Anthony Bradford, Olu Oluwatimi.

The tough decisions: This group feels like it’s still pretty set. Seattle has had a stable starting five of late — Cross, Lucas, Brown, Lewis and Haynes — draftees Bradford and Oluwatimi seem locks to make it, Curhan has been solid in camp as a swing guard-tackle, and Forsythe projects as a backup at both tackle spots. Players such as Joey Hunt, Greg Eiland, Jalen McKenzie and Kendall Randolph all project as practice squad keepers. But so far, there’s no evidence any are making runs at 53-man spots.

Defensive line

Keep: Tackles Jarran Reed, Cameron Young; ends Dre’Mont Jones, Mario Edwards Jr., Mike Morris, Myles Adams.

The tough decisions: At this point, it doesn’t look like Bryan Mone will be back for the regular season. That on paper leaves the Seahawks a little thin at the nose tackle spot. But Adams can also play there, and Seattle will surely keep one on the practice squad ready for a gameday elevation if needed, though who that would be is hard to tell as there has been a revolving door of backup nose tackles throughout camp. The top of the depth chart at end — Jones and Edwards the starters and Morris and Adams the backups, with Reed also able to slide there some — seems pretty set.

Linebacker

Keep: OLBs Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith; ILBs Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Jon Rhattigan, Vi Jones.

The tough decisions: The outside backer corps and rotation right now also seem pretty stable. At the ILB spots, it seems a stretch to think Jordyn Brooks will be ready for the regular season, so figure that he starts the year on the PUP list, which means he’d have to miss the first four games but could come back any time afterward. The depth inside is a tough call, specifically between Jones and Ben Burr-Kirven as the other ILB alongside Rhattigan, who for now is the backup MLB behind Wagner. One complicating factor is that Jones is currently out with a sprained ankle that may take a few weeks. If so, the decision may be easy to put Jones on IR (he’d have to miss four games) and keep Burr-Kirven. But if all are healthy at cutdown, Seattle might side with Jones, thinking that it may be easier to get Burr-Kirven through waivers and back on the practice squad. At the moment, Seattle seems sure to want to keep both around in some capacity.

Safety

Keep: Quandre Diggs, Julian Love, Joey Blount, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland.

The tough decisions: As with Brooks, we’re going to assume that it might be tough for Jamal Adams to be ready for the regular season — the next week figures to tell a lot as he’ll surely need a few weeks of good practice before they’d put him in a game. As with Brooks, if Adams starts the regular season on the PUP list, he’d have to miss four games but would be eligible any time from there on forward. Adams’ situation would allow Seattle to keep both Reed, a sixth-round pick, and Sutherland, a UDFA, as depth/special teams players. This assumes Blount — out this week with back soreness — returns soon. Worth remembering is Coby Bryant’s ability to play both corner and safety.

Cornerback

Keep: Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Michael Jackson, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant.

The tough decisions: In terms of the 53, the only tough call seems to be whether to keep veteran Artie Burns. Woolen’s progress — he’s off the PUP list but has yet to practice — could influence that call. But Seattle would probably err on the side of keeping the young safeties and assuming Burns would sneak through waivers and could re-sign to the practice squad.

Special teams

Keep: K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Chris Stoll.

The tough decisions: Absolutely zero suspense here as these are the only three specialists on the roster. Stoll, a UDFA from Penn State, got his first taste of the NFL Thursday night, and all appears to have gone well enough.