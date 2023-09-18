Is there anyone in the NFL more hype than 72-year-old Pete Carroll?

Probably not.

The Seahawks went into a raucous Ford Field on Sunday and silenced a sold-out crowd, beating the Lions in overtime. It was everything the Seahawks needed to do after a drubbing from the Rams in the home opener.

And yeah, Carroll was hype after.

Here’s what national media thought about Sunday’s win.

CBS Sports gave the Seahawks a B-plus for their performance Sunday.

If we were handing out individual grades, Geno Smith would definitely be getting an “A+” for the way he played in Detroit. Not only were the Seahawks missing both of their starting tackles, but DK Metcalf had to leave the game at one point, which should have been a recipe for disaster, but not for Smith. The Seahawks QB responded by carrying the team on his back with a wildly impressive performance where he threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 6-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett in overtime. Although the Seahawks defense struggled for most of the day, the unit did come up with one HUGE play with Tre Brown’s pick six of Jared Goff. The most impressive thing for the Seahawks is that they won this game even though their kicker and defense both struggled. Once they put it all together, this team is going to be difficult to beat.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote about Geno Smith atoning for his mistake near the end of regulation.

Late in regulation, the Seahawks were sitting on a 31-28 lead, trying to run out the clock. Smith had played pretty brilliantly most of the game, but he made a critical error in taking a 17-yard sack while trying to do too much. That allowed the Lions to tie the game in regulation and send it to overtime. Smith wasn’t about to make the same mistake twice. He completed six of his seven passes on the opening drive of OT, hitting Noah Fant for 17 big yards to start, DK Metcalf for a massive 16 on third-and-6, Colby Parkinson for 21 and then Tyler Lockett for the 6-yard walk-off score. Smith, who threw for 328 yards and two scores on 32-of-41 passing, was in control all game — just as he was in the Week 4 meeting at Detroit a year ago. This was why the Seahawks paid Smith in the offseason. He played a big-time game on the road against a team coming off its biggest win in years and helped the Seahawks avoid an 0-2 start.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson wonders: “Who are the real Seahawks?“

This Seattle team on Sunday couldn’t have looked more different from the team that played Week 1. After getting blown out at home to the Rams, the Seahawks delivered an upset win amid tough circumstances. They were without both starting offensive tackles and facing a good Lions pass rush at a raucous Ford Field. They also lost No. 1 CB Riq Woolen to a chest injury. His replacement, Tre Brown, best symbolized the one-week turnaround. Picked on in the opener, Brown came off the bench and had a pick-six in the fourth quarter as well as a sack and two passes defensed vs. Detroit.

One of The Ringer’s Ben Solak’s “little things” after Week 2 involved a ref on a hot mic during the Seahawks game.

The refs in the Lions-Seahawks game generally had a rough time. A missed holding call on Aidan Hutchinson in overtime could have been a game-decider. They totally blew an intentional grounding call on Geno Smith, as well. As head referee Alex Kemp announced the penalty, Smith approached to voice his counterargument. That’s how we got this wonderful hot mic. “I’m talking to America, excuse me” has taken an immediate and prominent position in my list of excuses. The next time my wife asks to talk to me while I’m writing an article: “I’m talking to America, excuse me.”