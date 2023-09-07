It isn’t easy to predict how an NFL season will go, but it sure is fun.

We did our best at The Seattle Times, but even our intrepid writers may be wrong. Seahawks fans probably hope they will be since none of them picked Seattle to win the NFC West.

If they’re wrong, you’ll have receipts.

But they weren’t the only ones to make predictions. The national media made their share, and some were even kinder to the Emerald City.

The Ringer: 3 NFC West titles, 5 wild-card appearances out of 8 experts

While all of The Ringer’s NFL pundits predict the Seahawks will make the playoffs — with Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia taking them in the West — none of them foresee a conference championship in Seattle’s future. Three predict the 49ers will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, however.

Kapadia writes: I look at the roster, and I see an improved offense. The Seahawks rolled with two rookie offensive tackles last year. Those guys, theoretically, should be better in Year 2. The Seahawks added wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the draft. He suffered a wrist injury this summer, but is already back to practice. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Smith-Njigba form one of the best wide receiver trios in the entire league. Smith doesn’t need to be Superman. He just needs to play point guard. And he looked pretty good in that role last season.

Similarly, none of the experts include the Seahawks in any award predictions.

Pro Football Talk: 4 wild-card appearances out of 5 experts

Over at Pro Football Talk, four of the five pundits predict the Seahawks will make the playoffs. But none of them believe Seattle will win the NFC West. Only one, Mike Florio, forecasts the Seahawks to win their first-round playoff game, beating the Saints before losing to the Niners.

K.J. Wright: Seahawks will win 10 games

Wright on The K.J. Wright Show on Seattle Sports: This schedule is a beast. They’ve got the AFC North, they’ve got the NFC East, they’ve got their own division. This schedule is kind of brutal, so I’ve got them getting one game over [last year’s total].

On winning the West: I hope they do, but the 49ers are stacked. They’re so stacked. There’s so many weapons on offense, so many weapons on defense. It’s like Legion of Boom 2.0 over there with that defense. They’re scary.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes: Seahawks go 10-7

ESPN: 54% chance at playoffs, 27% shot at NFC West

Brady Henderson believes the Seahawks’ biggest strength is covering: This is a projection based more on how strong the Seahawks’ secondary looks now than how that group played last season. It was solid in 2022. Seattle’s defense finished with the third-lowest opponent Total QBR (49) but also allowed 53 pass plays of at least 20 yards, tied for eighth most. It should be better in 2023, especially at cornerback.

And their biggest weakness is run defense: It’s at least the biggest question mark, because it’s hard to imagine the Seahawks being as bad against the run as they were last year, when they allowed the third-most rushing yards (2,554) of any team and lost at least five games because of it. They overhauled their front seven, highlighted by their free-agent splurge on Dre’Mont Jones and a reunion with Bobby Wagner. They have to be better against the run to have any chance of catching the 49ers in the NFC West.

CBS Sports: 2 NFC West titles, 2 wild-card appearances out of 6 experts

Ryan Wilson and Tyler Sullivan are the only CBS Sports pundits who believe the Seahawks will top the 49ers for the NFC West title, while Pete Prisco and John Breech predict Seattle won’t make the playoffs at all. As for Super Bowl picks, the Seahawks again come up empty in this group.

Sports Illustrated’s MMQB: 2 NFC West titles, 4 wild-card appearances out of 10

Sports Illustrated’s MMQB staff has an interesting group of predictions. Seven of the 10 pundits predict the Seahawks will make the playoffs, with two — Matt Verderame and Mitch Goldich — projecting a West title and the No. 2 seed. Andrew Brandt is the only one of the playoff believers who doesn’t pick them to win their first-round matchup. Four predict they’ll fall to the division rival 49ers in the playoffs, with Gilberto Manzano and Albert Breer thinking that will come in the NFC Championship Game.

Verderame writes: Maybe I’m in the minority, but I trust Geno Smith more than Purdy after watching them in 2022. Give me the Seahawks in the NFC West.

There are also three predictions for Pete Carroll to win his first Coach of the Year award.

From Goldich: I think I’m higher on the Seahawks than most people. I’m giving them a sneaky division title and—would you believe?—the first career Coach of the Year Award for Pete Carroll.

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright: Seahawks will win NFC West

.@getnickwright has Geno Smith and the Seahawks winning the NFC West: pic.twitter.com/fhKuVYCzmh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 30, 2023

Wright says: The defense will be even better because they played so many young players, so many rookies last year. They might have the best corner in the entire NFC in Riq Woolen. I think they have the most under-discussed great receiving core in the league. They will always have a good running game. And they have an excellent head coach.

CBS’ Brock Vereen: Seahawks will win NFC West

"I am taking the Seattle Seahawks to WIN the NFC West." @brockvereen is ALL IN on the @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/yPOMclg3rD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 6, 2023

Vereen says: I am so in on this team, it is ridiculous. … Defensively, coordinator Clint Hurtt is going to have some fun. … I’m all-in on Seattle.