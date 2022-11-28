What to say about the Seahawks’ clunker against the Raiders on Sunday?

A lot actually. If you want to relive it, that is.

Maybe you’d rather hope it’s an aberration. Maybe it is just that. Maybe the defense hasn’t reverted to its early season form after a month of stifling play. Maybe the offense won’t be able to do enough to win games when it needs to.

Only time will tell.

But in the meantime, here’s what national media are saying about the Seahawks’ 40-34 OT loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson writes that “the Seahawks are going in the wrong direction.”

You could chalk up their defeat to Tom Brady and the Bucs in Munich to getting beat by the best QB of all time on a sloppy field. But how do you explain losing at home after a bye to a three-win Raiders team? The Seahawks were on the wrong end of some questionable calls, but they also benefited from some conservative decisions by the Raiders, including one that gave Geno Smith and the offense a chance to win it in OT. The Seahawks can’t afford to lose to teams they should beat when the 49ers are hitting their stride, having already overtaken Seattle in the NFC West.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a B- for their Week 12 performance.

Over the past five weeks, it looked like the Seahawks (6-5) had fixed their early-season defensive problems, but apparently that wasn’t the case. The Seahawks lost this game because their defense had no idea how to stop the Raiders. Las Vegas piled up 576 yards of total offense, which is the third-most the Seahawks have ever surrendered in franchise history and the most they’ve given up since 2000. Going into Week 11, this team looked like a contender to win the NFC West, but after two straight losses, the division feels out of reach and this team seems more likely to compete for a wild card spot.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm writes that Seahawks defense has taken a major step backward.

Since Week 6, the Seahawks had kept scores way down, allowing no more than 23 points and 329 yards in their previous five games entering Sunday. But then the Raiders arrived and shocked the Seahawks with how readily they moved the ball, despite taking — at times — a fairly conservative approach. Seattle sandwiched defensive interceptions around a 75-yard Raiders TD drive and forced a punt in the first four series of the game. But outside of some stops in short-yardage situations, there were very few positives for Seattle defensively. The Raiders racked up 27 first downs (their most of the season) and 576 yards of offense, which was 169 more than Vegas had gained all season in a game. It hasn’t been much of an issue this season because the offense has taken care of the ball well, but Seattle has now allowed touchdowns following nine of its 15 giveaways this season. A dream start to the season is now in danger of unraveling.

Edholm also says the “Raiders gave Seahawks chances to win.”

The key play late in the game that hurt the Seahawks’ chances to win was the overturned catch by Metcalf. In a 34-34 game with just over one minute left, Geno Smith hit Metcalf on what appeared to be a 12-yard catch close to midfield. That’s how it was called on the field, as Metcalf dove, cupped his hands over the ball and rolled out of bounds. It went to replay, which revealed that Metcalf bobbled the ball slightly and therefore didn’t complete the act of the proverbial catch. You know those words well by now. Was it incomplete by the letter of the law? We think so. But it looked and felt like a catch, and it hurts to have a player’s excellent effort taken away from him. Yet, the Seahawks couldn’t capitalize on some curious Raiders decisions and outcomes, such as them opting for a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the 7-yard line amidst a shootout, followed by some odd short-yardage play calls that helped put the ball back in Seattle’s hands. Often, coaches who play for overtime — and those who punt in OT — will see it come back to bite them. But that didn’t happen to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels because the Seahawks let him off the hook. These are the games Seattle must win to be taken seriously as a contender.

And in Russell Wilson news, The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman named the former Seahawks quarterback a Week 12 loser after another disastrous showing against one of the league’s worst teams.

I’m sure there are dozens, if not hundreds, of people on the planet who still like and respect Russell Wilson. He has a lovely family and perhaps at least one friend. But the number of people who like and respect Russell Wilson and are employed by NFL teams seems to be dwindling with each week. Sunday, Wilson’s Broncos lost 23-10 to the lame-duck Panthers, falling to 3-8 on the season as the offense put up a season-low 246 total yards. Wilson got yelled at by Denver defensive tackle Mike Purcell, who was apparently fed up with playing for a team with the no. 3 defense and the no. 32 offense in the NFL. … The laughter and disappointment feel deserved. The Broncos spent most of the game trailing by double digits, and as such threw the ball a lot. And yet Wilson turned 40 dropbacks into just 125 net passing yards and a brutal 3.57 net yards per attempt, the sixth-worst performance by any team this season. Denver’s only touchdown and 61 of Wilson’s passing yards came on the team’s final possession of the game, which was extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Panthers on a fourth-and-goal from the 18-yard line. … The easiest person to blame for the Broncos’ ineptitude is probably Nathaniel Hackett, who has never been a head coach before and has a spotty record of success in his career as an offensive coordinator. … But what if the real problem is Wilson? The guy leading the worst offense in the league, whose teammates don’t respect him and whose opponents don’t fear him? That’s the bigger issue: Wilson’s salaries are guaranteed through 2024 and the Broncos will take salary cap charges from his prorated bonuses through 2028. The Broncos better hope Wilson gives people a reason to like him again.