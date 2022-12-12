Will Sunday’s loss be the game the Seahawks look back on with regret if they end up missing the playoffs?

There’s a good chance it might be.

According to Football Outsiders, Seattle’s playoff odds took the biggest hit of any team that played on Sunday. But while they would be on the outside looking in as the No. 8 seed in the NFC if the season ended today, the Seahawks’ odds for a wild-card spot are still at 55% on both Football Outsiders and FiveThirtyEight.

With the NFC West-leading 49ers on deck on a short week and then a trip to Kansas City to face the 10-3 Chiefs, things aren’t about to get any easier though.

Here’s what the national media said about the Seahawks following their Week 14 loss to the Panthers.

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz gave the Seahawks a 9 out of 10 on the panic level after Sunday’s loss.

There isn’t a clear short-term fix for [Seattle’s run-defense issues]. Pete Carroll embraced change and brought in some defensive assistants from outside his coaching tree this offseason, but the results have been bottom-of-the-league awful outside of one good stretch against some bad offenses. This Seahawks defense is demonstrably soft, both conceptually and in practice. A return to Carroll’s old brand—the one that has kind of fallen out of favor, with teams playing more and more two-high coverages now—should probably be in order this offseason. But that’s likely the soonest this unit can turn things around, and if Geno’s shoulder continues to bother him, it will be tough for the passing game to continue to carry the team. With the red-hot 49ers up next followed by a trip to Kansas City, Seattle will have a tough time climbing back into the playoff field after dropping below the cut line for the first time in months.

As of now, the Seahawks hold the #2 overall pick in the 2023 @NFL Draft.



1. Texans

2. Seahawks (from DEN)

3. Bears

4. Eagles

5. Lions (from LAR)

6. Cardinals

7. Colts

8. Raiders

9. Falcons

10. Panthers — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 12, 2022

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a C-minus for their showing against Carolina.

If you’re looking for Seattle’s biggest problem from Sunday, it was the run game. The Seahawks (7-6) couldn’t run the ball and they couldn’t stop the run and when those two things happen at the same time in the NFL, you usually lose. The Seahawks got steamrolled for 223 rushing yards and are now 0-5 on the season when surrendering 175 yards or more on the ground in a game. When your defense is struggling like that, you can’t really afford to make any offensive mistakes, but the Seahawks had those too, with Geno Smith throwing two first-half interceptions. The Seahawks have overachieved this season, but with three losses in their past four games, it feels like the magic to their 2022 season is starting to fade.

Seahawks went 0-4 against these teams. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ftkejYDNrn — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) December 12, 2022

ESPN’s Brady Henderson writes that the Seahawks “don’t look like contenders at all.”

The Seahawks still have a good chance to make the playoffs, but they don’t look like contenders at all. They’ve played four straight games against teams that were under .500. They’ve lost three of them and barely won the other one. Sunday’s loss to Carolina was their worst yet. The Panthers entered with a 4-8 record and the 27th-ranked scoring offense, yet they gashed Seattle on the ground to the tune of 223 rushing yards. With their backfield missing Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, the Seahawks needed Geno Smith at his best. Instead, he played one of his worst games of the season. If the Seahawks can’t beat a bad Carolina team at home, how can they make any noise in the playoffs if they get there?

Seahawks defense when they see a QB give the ball to the guy in the backfield pic.twitter.com/EeeN6sclz4 — Josh Cashman (@JoshCashman_) December 12, 2022

On the Pat McAfee Show, Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks could have some competition when it comes to retaining Geno Smith.