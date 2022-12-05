The Seahawks found a way to win.

The way, of course, was Geno Smith balling out like he has all season. With the game on the line (and maybe even the whole season), he led the Seahawks down the field, methodically picking apart the defense for the game-winning touchdown to DK Metcalf.

The defense has some work to do, yes, but a win is a win even if it’s against a rag-tag team of backups like the Rams.

Here’s how national media reacted to the Seahawks’ Week 13 win.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a B- for their Week 13 performance.

This game could have turned into an upset loss, but Geno Smith played the game of his life to keep that from happening. The Seahawks QB took several big hits and he got beat up, but he still managed to throw for a career-high 367 yards along with three touchdowns, including a game-winning TD that came with just 36 seconds left. If Smith keeps playing like this, there’s no reason that the Seahawks (7-5) can’t steal one of the final wild-card spots in the NFC. That being said, one huge concern for Seattle continues to be its defense, which couldn’t even stop a Rams’ offense that was missing several key starters.

To put Geno Smith’s phenomenal season into perspective, he has now tied the NFL record for the longest streak of games with a 60+ completion % and an 80+ rating. He’s done it in 12 straight games. The only other QBs to do this in SB era are Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) December 5, 2022

NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack writes that “Seattle’s defense must play a full game.”

The Seahawks’ porous defense was a sticking point in an otherwise successful start to the season. The unit allowed 30.8 points per game through five weeks. It had turned things around of late, allowing an average of 17.4 points in its next five contests before letting the Raiders drop 40 on Week 12. Both the good and the bad showed up for Seattle. The pass rush put pressure on Rams quarterback John Wolford all game, making it home for four sacks, forcing a fumble and helping to create two interceptions. Cornerback Tariq Woolen continued his revelatory rookie season with seven tackles, three pass deflections and a pick. However, Seattle also failed to keep an offense of backups off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. The Rams put up 10 points on their first two fourth-quarter drives to nearly steal one late. That can’t happen against better teams.

Geno Smith throws one of the prettiest go balls in the league right now. He's hit this all year long. pic.twitter.com/QFVLqETbdv — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 5, 2022

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson wonders: “Can the Seahawks’ run game withstand Walker missing time?“

It was already struggling, managing only 104 yards combined over the previous two games. And while Walker missing a few reads was part of the problem, he’s still far and away their best backfield option — especially with Rashaad Penny on IR for the rest of the year. Tony Jones Jr. filled in admirably Sunday with Walker hurt, DeeJay Dallas banged up and Travis Homer (knee/illness) inactive, but any running game is going to have a hard time when it’s down to its No. 5 option. Even if Homer returns next week, he and Dallas are more change-of-pace runners than backs that the Seahawks like to use on early downs.

Geno Smith has 6 straight games w/ 100+ passer rating.



Tying Russell Wilson's Seahawks record pic.twitter.com/0s7G8XO1xy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2022

MMQB’s Albert Breer writes, “that was one big win for the Seahawks.”

When I talked to Geno Smith afterward, he acknowledged it by not disagreeing with the idea that the game itself felt like a must-win for everyone involved going in. It’s really not an overstatement, either, given that the Seahawks, once 5–2, had lost three of four coming in, with the last two of those (against the Buccaneers in Germany and last week against the visiting Raiders) landing in heartbreaking fashion. Plus, the Rams have owned this series over the Sean McVay years, with McVay’s having taken eight of his last 10 over Pete Carroll. So, then, it also wouldn’t be going too far to say that, when Smith broke the huddle late Sunday afternoon with 2:56 left, down 23–20, ball at his own 25, the Seattle offense approached the line feeling like its season was on the line. “Yeah, honestly, we gotta get used to that,” Smith says. “That’s what the playoffs are like. That’s what Super Bowl games, that’s how they’re won. All the games in the NFL really come down to either two-minute or four-minute drives. You can count on that. So if you want to go where we intend to go, we gotta win those games like that. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if we got the ball in our hands with a chance to go win the game, we gotta go win those games. And you’re right, the season is on the line. Every game right now is for the season. And it’s one-and-done in the playoffs, so what’s better for us than to get these feelings right now? What’s better than that?” If they get results like they did in Sunday’s 27–23 win, nothing.

It would be very difficult to play better than what Geno Smith played yesterday. The way in which he moved in the pocket, moved defenders with his eyes, passed the ball with velocity, touch, accuracy, & was in command when needed the most was of the very highest level. #Seahawks — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 5, 2022

In writing about Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell says, “the Seahawks are now in reasonable shape to win the NFC West.”

Seattle had lost two straight and trailed to the husk of the Rams at times Sunday, but a late victory kept Pete Carroll’s team one game behind the 49ers. San Francisco owns the tiebreaker, but with five games to go, the Seahawks are positioned to pounce if the Purdy Niners slip up. The Cardinals are all but out of the race at 4-8 and would probably need to win out while the 49ers and Seahawks lose out to win the West, while the 3-9 Rams are playing out the string. ESPN’s FPI gives the 49ers a 69.7% chance to win the division, while the Seahawks have a 30.3% chance. … If the 49ers do lose their lead in the West, the Seahawks would inherit the 3-seed and an easier matchup in the first round, given that they would play the Commanders, Giants or a compromised San Francisco team. The Seahawks could also end up as the 6-seed and like their chances in a rubber match with their division rivals.

This is a whopper of a paragraph from @SandoNFL’s Pick Six column as it relates to the Broncos’ loss on Sunday: https://t.co/QBrxRnEyoB pic.twitter.com/JL4C7f3rKt — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) December 5, 2022

In the latest Russell Wilson news, Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla skewered the former Seahawks QB after yet another dismal performance by the Broncos.

The joke’s on the Broncos. Russell Wilson got paid, with a no money-back guarantee. … Since moving to Colorado, Wilson has been a bad quarterback. On Sunday, he couldn’t even enter the red zone, much less sniff the end zone, against Baltimore. But he’s a good man, known to spend his days off delivering smiles to children battling cancer. … If he’s really all about winning another Super Bowl ring, Wilson will find that same generosity in his heart to restructure and give some of the $245 million in his contract extension back, so general manager George Paton can begin patching a Broncos roster that’s full of holes.

Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the first-round pick the Seahawks get from Denver via the Russell Wilson trade now has a 99% chance of being in the top 10, an 82.1% chance of being top 5, and a 2.7% chance of being No. 1 overall. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 5, 2022

