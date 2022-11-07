There’s a reason the Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West right now. Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Cardinals was just the latest example of their surprising success.

Maybe we should stop calling it surprising. Maybe they’ve done enough to ditch that qualifier.

“What the Seahawks are doing right now as the NFL’s surprise team is no illusion, no fluke, no smoke-and-mirror show,” Times columnist Larry Stone wrote. “It’s a feel-good story that feels real.”

The story will add another chapter in Munich this week as the Seahawks face the Buccaneers on another continent Sunday. What will happen there? Only time will tell.

Here’s how national media reacted to the Seahawks’ Week 9 win.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gives the Seahawks an A for their showing in Arizona.

Geno Smith deserves a ton of credit for how he responded to adversity. After throwing a pick six to Zaven Collins that gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, Smith went 10 of 12 for 123 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions the rest of the way as Seattle scored touchdowns on its next three possessions to take over the game. Smith made the throws he needed to make, and Kenneth Walker III had 17 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as Seattle (6-3) pounded the ball through the Cardinals defense. This team is the best in the NFC West right now, and it proved it again Sunday.

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer says Geno Smith’s revival “is feeling less and less flukish by the week.”

Two weeks ago, Pete Carroll evoked the names of Jim Plunkett, Rich Gannon and Steve Young in explaining Geno Smith’s mid-career revival—and how Seahawks people actually did see it coming. There’s proof, too, in how the Seahawks kept bringing him back (he’s played on one-year deals four consecutive years in Seattle), and how they fed him all the first-team reps over the spring and summer, amid outside pressure to give Drew Lock, acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, a shot. The people calling to see more of Lock presumed we had a full view, at that point, from his Jets days, of what Smith was. They presumed wrong. I don’t want to play the “If he were Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes” game here, but this is feeling less and less flukish by the week—Seattle (6–3) is now just one game shy of last year’s win total with eight games left on the schedule. And Smith keeps coming up big in the other-shoe-dropping moments that everyone seems to be waiting on. … Now, that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly become Allen or Mahomes. But for a young team with an impressive rookie class and a war chest of draft capital for April, having Smith to be what Alex Smith was for Andy Reid and the Chiefs from 2013 to ’17 is pretty valuable. So much so that, if I were them, I may gauge his interest in a multiyear deal now.

Geno Smith successfully running the read option in 2022. Pete Carroll is levitating on the sideline. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

Breer also writes one midseason wish for each NFL team.

Seahawks: Good management of a star-studded rookie class. The six Seattle leans on—Kenneth Walker III, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant—are vital to the present and future. Can they avoid a few of those guys’ hitting the rookie wall?

In his 2022 midseason superlatives, The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz names Pete Carroll the “Least ‘Washed’ Coach.”

Maybe the coach who has won championships at the two highest levels of football knows what he’s doing after all. The Seahawks were viewed as one of the worst teams in the league heading into the season after losing their star quarterback and the last remnant of the Legion of Boom era in Bobby Wagner. With no clear replacement for [Russell Wilson] on the roster and a terribly inexperienced defensive roster, the pessimism made sense. But after a comprehensive win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday, the Seahawks look destined to host a home playoff game in January. While most of the attention has been fixed on Geno Smith’s star turn and the offense, Carroll has quietly righted a Seattle defense that had gotten off to a nightmarish start. The NFL’s oldest head coach made a small but significant tweak to the Seahawks defensive front in Week 6: altering alignments to allow this group to play more aggressively. That, along with improvement by a young secondary that is developing rapidly, has sparked this turnaround. … It’s been a banner year for Carroll and Schneider, a duo Seattle fans were ready to run out of town after they dealt Wilson. And the work they’ve done should set up the Seahawks to contend for a playoff spot for the next few years. We’ve seen many other teams try and fail to sustain success after losing their forever QBs—New England, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh, to name a few—but it appears Seattle will avoid a similar fate.

Ruiz also awards Geno Smith with the “New Top-10 Quarterback Dropped” superlative.

You can continue to question how sustainable this all is, but there is nothing fake about Smith’s production. His film is actually more impressive than the numbers, as Seattle’s receivers have picked some unfortunate times to forget how to catch a football. Geno’s had only five of his passes dropped, which ranks near the bottom of the league, but his aDOT (13.2) on those plays ranks second behind only Derek Carr among full-time starters, according to TruMedia, so his receivers have left a lot of yardage (and a few touchdowns) on the field. The numbers also suggest that Geno’s production is of the highest quality. Per Next Gen Stats’s “passing score” metric, which uses player tracking and other relevant data points to measure the quality of a quarterback’s performance, he’s been the third-best passer in the NFL this season. Sunday’s win over the Cardinals was another well-rounded display for the favorite to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson ranks the Seahawks in the NFC pecking order.

The Eagles are clearly the class of the conference at 8-0. The Vikings are 7-1, as unspectacular as they’ve looked at times. The 6-2 Cowboys might be the only other NFC team that can argue it’s better than Seattle, especially after the Seahawks handled the Giants last week. Either way, the Seahawks are 6-3 with a 1½-game lead in the NFC West and a chance to get to 7-3 heading into their bye if they beat the Buccaneers next week in Munich.

I love this Seahawks team – this is such a great story. Well coached, physical, unafraid, just talented enough. And mentally tough more than anything. I think they’re for real. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 7, 2022

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm says the “Seahawks defense is markedly better, in part thanks to fumbles.”

When the Seahawks stood pat at the trade deadline, some read their inactivity as justifiable for a team that was overachieving and one that might not be as good as its record. But what if the Seahawks quietly like what they have, especially on defense? Sure, this group was struggling early, especially against the run. Those clunkers against Atlanta and New Orleans might sting a little more again come playoff time. But in the past four games, they’ve kept all four opponents under the 300-yard mark, are allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing on average and have forced seven turnovers. Sunday brought their NFL-best season total for forced fumbles to a whopping 16, coming on a huge play by Ryan Neal when he stripped Murray after a long scramble. (They had another one wiped out by replay.) According to NFL Research, the 16-game record for forced fumbles by a team since 1994 is 30 by the 2010 Giants. One reason the Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West is their propensity for stripping balls loose and capitalizing on them.