RENTON — Slow starts for the Seahawks are not just a Pete Carroll thing.

Though, to be fair to Carroll, it’s not as if the Seahawks have really started THAT slowly during his reign, as a 15-0 record in home games in September makes clear.

It’s just that compared to the rest of his record, September hasn’t always been the month to remember.

Consider that since 2012, Seattle has the most regular-season wins in the NFL from November on, with a record of 44-17. September? After beating Pittsburgh last week, the Seahawks are now 16-10 in September since 2012.

But as noted at the top, September has rarely been kind to the Seahawks no matter the coach or era.

The Seahawks, in fact, didn’t win a season opener until 1984, their ninth year of existence.

Want a little more proof that slow starts have just sort of been a Seahawks thing?

Consider further that the win last week made Seattle 346-331-1 as a franchise, 51% winning percentage that is 15th best in NFL history.

But in the first two games of the season, the Seahawks are just 37-51, 42%.

All of which makes this year’s 2-0 start, and the relatively rare position of not having to climb out of an early hole (though, those darn Rams and 49ers are also each 2-0) something to cherish.

But that also got us to thinking — what has a 2-0 start meant to previous Seahawks teams?

So, here’s a chronological look at the other 10 Seahawks teams to start 2-0, and what happened next.

1984

Chuck Knox’s second — and ultimately, best — Seahawks team beat Cleveland and San Diego at home by a combined 64-17 to start the season. The fun ended there — momentarily, at least — in one of the more perplexing games in franchise history. In week three, the Seahawks took a 23-0 lead at New England before allowing the Patriots to score 38 unanswered points — the second-largest blown lead in Seattle history. But the Seahawks recovered to win 10 of the next 11 to finish 12-4 and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

1985

A year that opened with Super Bowl aspirations began as promising as could be — road wins against the Bengals and Chargers. But, one streak ended and another began the next week, kicking off one of the more bizarre seasons in team history. After starting 2-0, Seattle lost its next two, kickstarting a trend that lasted all season of winning two, then losing two, en route to an 8-8 record.

1986

A nice start for a third straight year as Seattle finally began a season 3-0. But boy did some of Knox’s teams take some weird in-season turns. Just as they were billed as Super Bowl contenders following the 3-0 start, Seattle then lost six of eight (punctuated by a brief benching of Dave Krieg for, of all people, Gale Gilbert.) Then, the Seahawks memorably won the last five to finish 10-6 and look like the hottest team in the NFL. But the middling middle cost them a playoff berth and the Seahawks were left home for the playoffs.

1988

For the fourth time in five years, Knox got his team off to a 2-0 start (this time also inspiring the short-lived local novelty song “Simply Undefeatable,’’ sung to tune of Robert Palmer’s hit “Simply Irresistible.’’ Alas, they proved defeatable the very next week in what was another weird season as Seattle never won or lost more than two in a row. Winning the final two, though, also meant finishing 9-7 and taking the first division title in team history.

1994

Talk about an outlier. Tom Flores’ final Seahawks team not only started 2-0 but did so on the road against Washington and the Raiders by a combined 66-16. But each win was heavily fueled by turnovers – Seattle had a 7-1 turnover advantage in those two games. Once that stopped, so did the winning as the Seahawks lost seven of their next eight en route to a 6-10 season that spelled the end for Flores.

1998

Four years later, another outlier of a start for a coach on his way out the door — Dennis Erickson. Erickson led Seattle to a 3-0 start for just the second time in team history all the wins by 10 points or more. But this was another fast-start propelled by turnovers — Seattle had a 10-2 margin in the three games. That began to smooth out — the Seahawks would finish at plus-8 in turnovers for the season — and the Seahawks lost four of their next five en route to an 8-8 season and the end of Erickson.

2003

In Mike Holmgren’s fifth season — one that was basically make-or-break for his Seattle coaching career after having gone 7-9 the year before — the Seahawks began 3-0 for just the third time in their history. Game four was a 35-13 loss at Green Bay. But the quick start provided enough of a buffer for a 10-6 record and a playoff spot and the beginning of Holmgren’s most success with the Seahawks.

2004

Another year, another 3-0 start for Holmgren. Game four was a disaster, though, as Seattle blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead at home to the Rams. But again, the fast start proved enough to get Seattle to a 9-7 season and a second straight playoff berth.

2006

There was no evident hangover following Seattle’s first Super Bowl appearance the previous year (a season in which the Seahawks, naturally, lost their opener) as the Seahawks started 3-0. But a blowout in week four at Chicago — which would go on to the Super Bowl that year — revealed flaws that resulted in a 9-7 record. A weak NFC West, though, meant the Seahawks won the division and then a playoff game when Tony Romo (who will be part of the CBS broadcast crew this Sunday) had a mishandled snap you may recall.

2013

Carroll’s greatest Seahawks team also belied some of what have come to be known as his trademarks. There was no slow starting with this team, which began the year 4-0 — the only time any Seahawks team has done that — en route to going 11-1 and then 13-3. The Seahawks also outscored teams 209-130 in the first half that year and gave up just 22 points in the first quarter, the fewest in the NFL. Seattle started the 2013 season with wins over Carolina and the 49ers. Each would finish with 12 wins, and a loss in either would have meant the Seahawks would not have had homefield advantage in the playoffs. Meaning, this was one time the Seahawks often won their games — and ultimately the season — in the first quarter.

Conclusion

So is a 2-0 start a guarantee of a good season to come?

Well, it isn’t everything, as the 94 season shows (though as noted, a review of the wins shows them to be rather turnover-and-big-play-driven, not always the easiest formula to replicate week-to-week.) On the other hand, that’s the only losing season that developed out of Seattle’s 10 previous 2-0 starts.

The Seattle teams that began 2-0 went on to earn six playoff berths, three division titles and one Super Bowl with a combined record of 94-66.

So even if it’s not everything, being perfect in what is the 12.5 percent of an NFL team’s season is at least something.