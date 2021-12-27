It’s sort of like being the prettiest car in the junkyard. Or winning the award for world’s tastiest gruel.

Yes, this year’s Seahawks have been a failure — but they may be the best 5-10 team in NFL history.

Despite having lost twice as many games as they have won, the Seahawks have allowed just one more point than they have scored. Not once have they been out of a game when the fourth quarter began. The theme of their season? Having one play in each loss that they’d like to get back.

Here’s a list of those “if only it turned out different” moments.

Week 2 vs. the Titans — Derrick Henry’s 60-yard touchdown run: Seattle led this game 30-16 in the fourth quarter and looked primed to start its season 2-0. Then, safety Jamal Adams got a touch overaggressive on the edge, left cornerback Tre Flowers on an island as a result, and watched Henry do what Henry does. The scoring run completely changed the tenor of the game, and led to a 33-30 win for Tennessee in overtime.

DERRICK HENRY GOES 60 YARDS FOR THE TD ⚔️



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/eFHutZVJ9j — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2021

Week 3 vs. the Vikings — Ugo Amadi’s third-down defensive holding penalty: Once again, Seattle was in command of the game early, leading Minnesota 17-7 in the second quarter. Then, on third and 3 from the Vikings’ 22, Amadi was called for the hold just before Kirk Cousins was sacked on the 16. Minnesota got a first down as a result, scored a touchdown, sucked the momentum away from the Seahawks and won 30-17.

Advertising

Week 5 vs. the Rams — Russell Wilson injures his finger on Aaron Donald’s helmet: From a pure Homer Simpson “Do’h!” standpoint, the Play That Got Away was Seattle’s blown coverage on DeSean Jackson’s 68-yard touchdown reception, which led to L.A.’s first touchdown. Jason Myers’ missed field goal from 35 yards in the second quarter wasn’t great, either. But when Wilson damaged the middle digit on his throwing hand in this 26-17 loss, it altered the course of the season. If that doesn’t happen, Seattle may be a playoff team.

Week 6 vs. the Steelers — Geno Smith fumbles in overtime. Smith was a serviceable backup to Wilson and played a respectable game vs. the Steelers. But when he coughed up the ball on his own 13-yard line in overtime in Pittsburgh, it sealed the 23-20 win for the Steelers. Would the Seahawks have scored had he hung on to the ball? Tough to say. But they may have at least been able to salvage a tie.

Week 7 vs. the Saints — Myers’ missed field goals: This is a twofer, but it speaks to the nature of the Seahawks’ self-inflicted demise. Early in the second half, Myers missed a 44-yarder when the Seahawks were up by three— inexcusable for an NFL kicker. But later in the half, Myers was forced to try a 53-yarder after Smith took an 11-yard sack on third down. He missed, and the Saints went on to win 13-10.

Advertising

Week 10 vs. the Packers — Wilson’s interception from Green Bay’s 12: This was Wilson’s first game back from his finger injury, and the rust was evident. However, with his team trailing 3-0 in the third quarter, the QB had a chance to put Seattle ahead, but instead got picked off trying to hit DK Metcalf in the end zone. The Seahawks never got another great scoring opportunity and lost 17-0.

Week 11 vs. the Cardinals — Jamal Adams’ third-down pass interference penalty: Arizona was the better team that day, but Seattle was still in the game late. However, on third and goal from the Seahawks’ 4, Adams was flagged for DPI upon Colt McCoy’s incomplete pass with just over two minutes to play. Arizona scored a touchdown on the next play to go up 10 and seal the 23-13 win.

Week 12 vs. Washington — Seattle’s missed two-point conversion: It was borderline miraculous that the Seahawks had a chance to tie this game at all, but Wilson was his vintage self on a 96-yard drive to bring his team to within two with 15 seconds left. However, on the conversion attempt — where Freddie Swain looked open for a fleeting moment — Wilson was intercepted, and Seattle fell 17-15.

Week 15 vs. the Rams — Wilson’s under-throw to Metcalf: This game had a few nominees for Play They’d Like to Have Back. There was Bless Austin’s fourth-quarter defensive holding penalty on third and 12, which revived the Rams’ drive and allowed them to score a touchdown. And there was the no-call later that quarter on what looked like a surefire DPI endured by Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas. But had Wilson hit a wide open Metcalf early in the fourth, Seattle likely would have tied the game at 17-17. Instead, the pass fell short, the Seahawks punted, and the Rams won 20-10.

Just a reminder that @jalenramsey is the best corner in the league.



📺 @NFLonFox pic.twitter.com/bBwZOtMZu9 — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021

Week 16 vs. the Bears: Jimmy Graham’s touchdown reception on third and 14: Seattle wasn’t playing for much Sunday, but was still in control for most of the game. Then, with one minute left, Chicago quarterback Nick Foles lobbed the ball to Graham, who caught it between two defenders in the corner of the end zone. The Bears followed with a two-point conversion to win it 25-24 — embodying the Seahawks’ season in two plays.