The Seahawks are back among the league's top teams in a wide-open NFL, plus the league has a new No. 1. Here's how things shook out in this week's NFL Power Rankings.

Last week I wrote to begin the power rankings that “Five weeks in and the NFL seems as confusing as ever.”

A week later, now six weeks in, and it all seems even more confounding after a weekend when one game after another simply defied conventional wisdom leading to the idea that this might be the most parity-driven NFL season ever (The Ringer noted that underdogs are covering more than 60 percent of games so far this year).

Exhibit A might have been the victory by the previously-winless New York Giants — Seattle’s opponent this week — at what was a one-loss Denver team, a win in which the Giants simply dominated from the start in what ended as a 23-10 drubbing of the Broncos.

Our power rankings also reflect what feels like complete uncertainty about much of anything in the NFL, with much fluctuation throughout from last week as well as little real feeling that the teams at the top are necessarily as good as teams at the top felt like they were two or three years ago.

Now on to this week’s rankings: