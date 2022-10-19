Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I’ll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

Saquon Barkley at Jaguars Austin Ekeler vs. Seahawks Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers Leonard Fournette at Panthers Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bears (MNF) Josh Jacobs vs. Texans Derrick Henry vs. Colts Nick Chubb at Ravens Alvin Kamara at Cardinals (TNF) Joe Mixon vs. Falcons

Byes: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Josh Jacobs vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs was on absolute fire in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 64.8 fantasy points in two games before the bye. He should pick up right where he left off against the Texans, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing backs. That includes giving up 27-plus fantasy points to three different runners in their first five games of the season.

Start ‘Em

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stevenson, who was last week’s top start at running back, met expectations with a pair of scores and 25.1 fantasy points against the Browns. He has now scored 19-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Bears makes him a must-start again. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most points per game to backs.

Kenneth Walker III at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Walker made a nice impact in his first game as Seattle’s top running back, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown. He should be considered a top-15 running back this week, too, as the rookie faces a Chargers defense that’s allowing the fourth-most points per game to backs. In fact, three different runners have scored over 20 fantasy points against them in 2022.

Dameon Pierce at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pierce has become a valuable asset for fantasy managers, scoring a combined 64.3 points in three games before the bye. He should put up another Texas-sized stat line this week, as the rookie goes up against a Raiders defense that has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to two running backs in their last four games. Look for Pierce to finish in double digits.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Elliott looked good last week against the Eagles, rushing for 6.2 yards per attempt while scoring a touchdown and 15.6 points. I’d start him this week, as the veteran faces a great matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs, and three players at the position have scored 18-plus points against them.

More Starts

• Breece Hall at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Brian Robinson vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Ken Walker III at Chargers ($5,800)

• Tony Pollard vs. Lions ($5,700)

• J.K. Dobbins vs. Browns ($5,200)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Edwards-Helaire had a hot start to the season, scoring 14-plus fantasy points in each of his first four games. However, that has not been the case over the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 9.8 fantasy points. Next up is a date with the Niners, who have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to backs. At best, Edwards-Helaire is a flex.

Sit ‘Em

David Montgomery at Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’s very tough to sit Montgomery during the bye weeks, so consider this more of a warning. He has a bad matchup against the Patriots, who have not allowed more than 14.5 fantasy points to a single running back. That includes Nick Chubb, Jamaal Williams, J.K. Dobbins and A.J. Dillon, who were all held to single-digit fantasy points this year.

James Robinson vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Are we seeing a changing of the guard in Jacksonville’s backfield? Over the last two weekends, Travis Etienne has seen an increase in snaps and touches to the point that this now looks like a 50/50 split. That’s led to a trio of stinkers for Robinson, who has scored a combined 15.3 points in his last three contests. At best, he’s become a risk-reward flex starter.

Kareem Hunt at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Countless fantasy fans might have to start Hunt during the bye week, but I would temper expectations. He scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in four games this season, including a 1.2-point stink bomb last week. The Ravens haven’t been great against running backs, but it has held Joe Mixon, Devin Singletary and Breece Hall to under 12 fantasy points.

Antonio Gibson vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson’s time as a useful fantasy option appears to be over, as the Commanders have gone to rookie Brian Robinson as their top running back. That’s been evident in the snap and touch totals, which now show Gibson seeing a secondary role. He’s scored single-digit points in three straight games, and a matchup against the Packers makes Gibson a hard sit.

More Sits

• Najee Harris at Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Raheem Mostert vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• A.J. Dillon at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Aaron Jones at Commanders ($7,600)

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 49ers ($6,100)

• James Robinson vs. Giants ($5,900)