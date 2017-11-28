Things are starting to get very interesting in the crowded NFC playoff chase. And the Seahawks are smack dab in the middle of it all. Here's a look at this week's NFL Power Rankings.

Finally, some real clarity to the NFL playoff picture.

Last weekend saw three teams eliminated from the post-season — the Browns, Giants and 49ers, the Seahawks rudely ending San Francisco’s hopes of a miracle playoff run (tongue firmly in cheek here).

Seattle could also factor into another playoff scenario that is at hand this week as the Eagles can become the first team to clinch a spot with either a loss or tie by the Cowboys against Washington on Thursday night or then a win or tie over the Seahawks on Sunday night. The Eagles are the only team that can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

As for Seattle, the Seahawks would still be on the outside looking in if the post-season started today, losing the tiebreaker to Atlanta for the final spot due to the Falcons’ win in Seattle on Nov. 20.

The Seahawks, though, got some wildcard playoff help last week with Minnesota’s win over Detroit which dropped the Lions to 6-5.

But the big goal for the Seahawks remains the NFC West, and there’s lots of work to be done for both Seattle and Los Angeles before the showdown at CenturyLink on Dec. 17. The Rams play at Arizona this Sunday and then host Philadelphia while the Seahawks host the Eagles and then play at Jacksonville.

Yep, it’s getting interesting.

On to the rankings: