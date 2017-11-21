As of today, only Atlanta of that trio would be in the playoffs and that as a wild card team. Instead, it’s the trio of Philadelphia, Minnesota and New Orleans that continues to dominate the NFC. Here's a look at the latest NFL power rankings.

Just six weeks left in the NFL regular season and on one hand the league has what it wants — every team remains at least mathematically alive for the playoffs. Yep, even the Cleveland Browns, who could conceivably still make it at 6-10.

Conversely, the NFL is starting to feel like a few pretty good teams and a lot of really average ones, with it still uncertain if the teams that look pretty good are really THAT good.

Maybe it’s just because some of the teams at the top aren’t the ones we were expecting, especially in the NFC.

Recall that the top four NFC betting favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season were Dallas, Green Bay, Seattle and Atlanta.

As of today, only Atlanta of that trio would be in the playoffs and that as a wild card team. Instead, it’s the trio of Philadelphia, Minnesota and New Orleans that continues to dominate the NFC.

And maybe it’s time to simply accept that those are the best teams in the conference right now, sort of how everyone eventually had to realize in 2012 that Seattle was really here to stay.

On to the rankings: