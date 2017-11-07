The Seahawks stubbed their toes last weekend vs. Washington, but have a chance to bounce back Thursday at Arizona. See where Seattle fell this week in our NFL Power Rankings.

Suddenly, things are taking on a little bit of predictability in the NFL as the season reaches the midway point for everybody, especially in the NFC.

Well, maybe not in Seattle, where the Seahawks keep making it hard to get a gauge on how good they really are.

But last weekend’s blowout wins by the Eagles, Saints and Rams means it’s about time to concede that for now, those three teams are the best in the NFC.

The Seahawks will have their chances to show it still belongs in that group — both the Eagles and Rams still have to come to Seattle. But first things first for the Seahawks — needing to win at Arizona Thursday to avoid falling into what would technically be third place in the NFC West.

More proof of how tenuous life in the NFL always feels.