The Seahawks drafted Shaquem Griffin out of UCF in the fifth round, and he'll be reunited in Seattle with his twin brother.

UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin was at home in St. Petersburg with his brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill, and their family when the Seahawks called to tell him they’d drafted him in the fifth round with the No. 141 overall pick.

The Griffins all erupted in a round of euphoric cheers as they realized the two brothers who’d been inseparable from birth had once again been reunited in Seattle.

The story is even more poignant when you consider that Shaquem had his left hand amputated at a young age because he was born with amniotic band syndrome. He’s spent his whole life trying to prove that he could play football at the highest level, and on Saturday, his dreams were fulfilled.

If you don’t get chills/tears/misty-eyed watching the scene at Shaquem Griffin’s house when he was drafted, get your heart checked. pic.twitter.com/xD3x03prKa — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2018

Move over Legion of Boom, it’s time to welcome the Legion of Griffins.

Shaquem will likely play outside linebacker for the Seahawks. He might be the first one-handed linebacker to play in the NFL.