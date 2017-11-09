Jimmy Graham reeled in his fifth touchdown catch of the season on Thursday night to give the Seahawks an early lead over the Cardinals.

Good things happen for the Seahawks when they throw it up to Jimmy Graham in the end zone. Turns on, he’s pretty tall, and pretty good at jumping.

Russell Wilson did just that on a six-yard touchdown pass to No. 88, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Arizona Cardinals with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the third possession for the Seahawks, who went 51 yards in nine plays for the opening score.

It was Graham’s fifth touchdown of the season, as The Ringer’s Danny Kelly pointed out, the TD also marked Graham’s 10th target inside the 10-yard line this season, which is tops in the NFL this season.

by the way, that should be graham's 10th target inside the 10-yard line, tops in the league — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 10, 2017