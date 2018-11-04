After Jaron Brown's opening-drive TD against the Chargers, Seattle’s receivers launched into a choreographed dance that looked like something out of a '90s boyband music video.

The Seahawks’ receivers are a multitalented bunch, and in recent weeks they’ve demonstrated their versatility with some creative touchdown celebrations.

After Jaron Brown caught a touchdown reception from Russell Wilson on the opening drive of the Seahawks’ game against the Chargers, Seattle’s receivers launched into a choreographed dance that looked like something out of a ’90s boyband music video – much to the delight of the fans at CenturyLink Field.

It’s not the first time the Seahawks’ receivers have gotten creative to celebrate touchdowns this season.

Last week against Detroit, after Tyler Lockett’s touchdown reception, the receiving corps showed their mime talents, staging a baseball brawl with Lockett as pitcher and Doug Baldwin as the unfortunate batter who gets slugged in the leg by a pitch.

On Oct. 14, in London, when Seattle scored on its opening drive for the first time in 34 games, the Seahawks’ receivers mimicked a scene from the movie Drumline.

What else will they do this year? Stay tuned. This receiving corps is having a blast and they’re not afraid to show it.