Hey, this Devon Witherspoon guy might be pretty good at defense.

Through three quarters, the rookie has six tackles. He also has two sacks for a combined loss of 14 yards. Oh, and he has a 97-yard pick-six to give the Seahawks a 21-3 lead over the Giants on Monday Night Football.

It’s safe to say the bright lights aren’t bothering Witherspoon, who was taken at No. 5 in the 2023 draft by Seattle.

Witherspoon is feasting. Not only has he gotten two sacks of Daniel Jones (and almost another in the fourth), but he also put Jones on skates during that return.

That man has a family.