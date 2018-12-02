Seattle receivers recreated one of the most famous plays in Seahawks history following a touchdown in the first quarter.

A tribute? The ultimate troll job?

Perceptions figure to vary of the latest Seahawks receiver celebration — a recreation of Richard Sherman’s famous “tip” of a Colin Kaepernick pass that was intercepted by Malcolm Smith to clinch Seattle’s win over the 49ers in the 2013 NFC Championship game.

The celebration came after a 4-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Jaron Brown put Seattle up 6-0 against the 49ers (Sebastian Janikowski missed the PAT, his first of the season).

[ GameCenter | Live updates, highlights from Seahawks-49ers » ]

After the touchdown, Brown ran to the other side and joined receivers Doug Baldwin, David Moore and Tyler Lockett to recreate the famous play in the same part of the end zone where it took place.

Baldwin played the role of Sherman, tipping the pass to Moore, playing the role of Smith, with Lockett played the role of “mediocre receiver” Michael Crabtree. Brown played the role of Kaepernick, throwing the pass.

The re-creation came as officials conferred over a penalty called on the 49ers, and that appeared to have caused the FOX-TV broadcast to miss it.

But at least two Seattle fans posted a Tweet with some video of the celebration as did the team (below).

Sherman was on the field for the play, as was Smith, though Sherman was not covering Brown.

The receivers also unveiled a celebration following a Lockett 52-yard TD reception early in the second quarter, appearing to dig a hole and bury the football, or possibly digging for gold, which might have been a takeoff on the 49ers name.

The Tip: Part II pic.twitter.com/Kd1OAMFfjI — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 2, 2018