Russell Wilson suited up in Yankees blue and took his first hacks in spring training. It ... did not go well.

Russell Wilson has proven he can throw missiles on the gridiron. But can he hit the heat on the diamond?

Early returns suggest not so much.

After putting a show in batting practice earlier this week, reportedly going yard six times, Wilson stepped to the plate for his first live at-bat in spring training for the New York Yankees. He proceeded to strike out swinging, as Braves left-hander Max Fried sent him down on a 93-mph fastball up and in.

You can say one thing about Wilson’s lone plate appearance: He did not get cheated — that’s a hack.

Wilson’s first AB comes as part of a weeklong stint in Yankees camp. He arrived Monday, wearing No. 73 — supposedly a combination of the No. 7 he wore playing baseball and the No. 3 he wears for the Seahawks. (Obviously, New York’s No. 3 was unavailable.)

It’s the first game action Wilson has experienced since becoming a star quarterback in Seattle. The Rockies originally drafted him, and he reported to camp with them in 2010 and 2011. In recent years, he’s made hourslong cameos at Rangers camp but never much more than a photo op.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he doesn’t have the relationship — or any, for that matter — with Yankees GM Brian Cashman that he did with Jon Daniels of the Rangers.

“Have I heard from the Yankees? No,” Schneider said Friday at the NFL Combine. “Situationally, like at bat or something like that, that’s not [bad], especially in … spring training.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was also asked about Wilson’s baseball aspirations Thursday at the NFL Combine.

“I think it’s awesome, yeah,” Carroll said. “He’s going to be working out doing something, anyway. He reports in impeccable condition. He’s extraordinarily dedicated to doing everything right. I don’t think at this stage right now in the program here, there’s a lot of free time that guys have to do their things that they have to do. Some guys are maybe traveling all over the world. He is playing ball. He is playing baseball. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that, at all. The focus that it takes to play at this level — whether it’s baseball, basketball or football — to compete at that level, the mentality that you have to be at, I think it’s only enriching. So I have no problem with that.”

Watch | Russell Wilson’s first AB as a Yankee