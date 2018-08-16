The Seahawks, like legions of other music fans, mourned Aretha Franklin's passing in their own way Thursday.

Aretha Franklin, otherwise known as the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday at age 76. Her death trigged an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Count the Seahawks as among of the legions of fans who are mourning Franklin’s passing.

At their final open training camp practice Thursday morning, the Seahawks blasted Franklin’s “Respect,” warming up to melodic strains of her soulful voice.

(Bob Condotta / The Seattle Times)

Needless to say, Seahawk fans on Twitter approve.