German fans are getting the full Seahawks experience in Munich on Sunday.

Tampa Bay, for whatever reason, decided that it didn’t actually want to score on the Seahawks and abandoned what was working for them (just about everything).

After running a play in the third quarter where Tom Brady lined up wide and Leonard Fournette took a direct snap before running the ball, the Bucs decided to change it up after no one covered the QB. Fournette took the direct snap again with Brady out wide and threw it to the 45-year-old with 23-year-old Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen in coverage.

It didn’t work for the Bucs.

Brady tripped (which probably didn’t matter, let’s be honest), and Woolen leaped for the ball. As he came down, he was tangled in Brady’s legs. So not only did he get the interception, but the Seahawks got an extra 10 yards from a tripping penalty.

It is truly the most Seahawks play to ever happen in Germany.

Tariq Woolen comes up with the very clutch INT of *checks notes* running back Leonard Fournette 😂 pic.twitter.com/WuGudHRZor — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 13, 2022

you can picture the wheels turning in the Buccaneers' coaches' heads after they saw this https://t.co/YXD0OEgeHO — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 13, 2022

Tom is a liability as a receiver, unlike Nick Foles, who beat him in the Super Bowl https://t.co/PG9b0XtfJE — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 13, 2022