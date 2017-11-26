Bobby Wagner did a cool thing and you should probably watch it.

In case you didn’t already know, Bobby Wagner is strong. Like, really, really strong.

He showed that strength in one of the most impressive interceptions of the season on Sunday vs. the 49ers. On 2nd and 21 at their own 9 yard line, 49ers quarterback C. J. Beathard appeared to complete a pass to his receiver Trent Taylor. But Wagner was waiting in the wings, smothering Taylor, spinning him around and snatching the football in one fell swoop.

Wagner led the NFL in tackles last season with 167, and is in the running to do so again this season. He leads the Seahawks and is second in the league with 92 tackles so far this season. He also now has two interceptions on the year — both against the 49ers.