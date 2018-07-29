The Seahawks left tackle says the new deal will allow him to finish his career in Seattle. "I'm very, very happy to finish out my career here," he said.

Duane Brown and the Seahawks made it official Saturday that he will be the team’s left tackle for now and well into the future as he signed a three-year contract extension keeping him in town through the 2021 season.

“There was no doubt in any of our minds that it would get done,” Brown said when he met the media following practice on Sunday to talk about his new deal. It’s a contract that Brown — who turns 33 next month — says will assure he ends his career with the Seahawks after playing from 2008 until midway through last season with Houston.

“I’m very, very happy to finish out my career here,” Brown said.

The three-year deal, worth up to $36.5 million, culminated a process that really began a year ago in Houston when Brown decided to hold out with two years left on his contract. He ultimately missed six games before returning to play against the Seahawks in Seattle in the eighth week of the season, a move that cost him roughly $4 million in salary (and likely more in fines).

“Everything has worked out great, man,” Brown said when asked about his holdout leading to the trade and then a long-term deal with the Seahawks that gives him a raise from the $9.75 million he is set to make in 2017.

Brown said he had been talking with the Seahawks “for a while,” with Seattle general manager John Schneider having said on the day the team acquired Brown last October for a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder that the team hoped to secure him to a long-term deal.

“Last year at this time I was very anxious and uncertain,” Brown said. “But this whole year I have been at peace. I wasn’t worried about anything when I showed up for workouts or when I showed up for OTAs or what was going on behind the scenes. I was just handling my business and controlling what I could control. So I’ve been at peace for a long time. So yesterday when I signed the paper and everything was finalized, (it was) just joy, man. Just ultimate joy.”