Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turned 30 Thursday. He also unveiled the cleats he plans to wear for Sunday’s “My Cause, My Cleats” game.

On his cleats: “My Cause My Cleats, which is an exciting thing the NFL does, all of us players get to be involved in and everything else and all the foundations we get to support – which I think is a brilliant idea for all of us to get involved in the community across the league. It’s exciting because with ‘Why Not You Foundation,’ Ciara and I’s foundation, we’re representing the “Why Not You Foundation’ on the cleats. Sydney (Noland) was the designer. She did an amazing job with them. What we’re doing is, we’re going to give all the proceeds to ‘Friends of the Children’ and I think also the Rainier Scholars, we’re going to help out with as well I believe. It’s an exciting opportunity. Just so you guys know, ‘Friends of the Children’ is a mentorship program which I actually got started with and connected with through Good Man Brand, but the idea was to give 3% of proceeds to the Why Not You Foundation so we could donate those to a foundation. We found out Friends of the Children was a really cool foundation where they find mentors for these kids who are (from) low-income families, kids who say they’re not going to graduate high school, not have a chance to go to college and everything. This mentorship program for the funds helps find a friend (or) a mentor that helps guide them through kindergarten, middle school, all the way through high school until they get to college. It’s been an amazing program and for Ciara and I and the Why Not You Foundation to meet some of these kids and actually personally see them go to college and spend time with them has been one of the coolest, most rewarding experiences to be a part of – not just through Good Man Brand but through the Why Not You Foundation and so many people supporting. The Rainier Scholars, I got to do some cool things with the Rainier Scholars. One of the CEO’s of Amazon, Andy (Jassy), me and him went to the Rainier Scholars and sat with some of the kids and spent a lot of time with the kids – a few hours with them. These kids are super, super smart and talented and just have these special gifts to be able to help change the world and to be able to sit down with them and listen to their stories, to sit in classrooms with them, some of the best teachers come in and teach them and it’s a really cool program. I’m excited about My Cause, My Cleats and the Why Not You Foundation and what we’re doing.”

On the design of the cleats: “Yeah, there are a bunch of different things. I’d have to show you guys up close and personal but basically, the one right here – that’s Friends of the Children. You have Why Not You (Foundation) on the tongue. Sydney did a really good job. I told her that I wanted to feel culturally diverse (with) the cleat. You’ve got all different colors on here from blue to green to pink to yellow to black. You have so many different colors on here – brown – and it’s really just to highlight the uniqueness of the world (and) the uniqueness of children around the world and just in our city in Seattle, but also the Pacific Northwest and across the country and really, anywhere in the world. Ciara and I always talked about the Why Not You Foundation is really this thought process of the ‘why not you’ attitude to help influence people. Whether you’re trying to be a pro football player or if you want to be an entertainer, whether you’re trying to be a teacher, whether if you’re just trying to go to college, whether you have cancer – no matter what you go through – whether you have an eating disorder – no matter what, the fundamental question that we all have to ask ourselves and motivate ourselves on is ‘why not me? Why not you? Why not us?’ I think it’s been a blessing just to meet and encounter different people around the world and I think that ‘why not you?’ attitude has helped influence me, Ciara, and just hopefully a lot of other people as well.”

On turning 30: “Yeah, you know I think that 30 is the new 20, (or so) I’ve heard. I’m feeling younger. I feel younger this morning when I woke up today than I did yesterday, even. I think it’s having the zero at the (end) of it all. I feel great. I think life has been such a blessing just to be able to experience. I think about my 20’s and how many amazing things have happened in my 20’s. You overcome things, too, but a lot of great things and I’m grateful for just being able to be where I am right now and to play the game I love, to play on one of the best teams in the National Football League, to be one of 32 men in the world (playing quarterback). I want to be better in my 30’s than I was in my 20’s and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m excited about that.”

On if he had a list of things he wanted to do by the age of 30: “You know me – I’ve always had lists and things that I wanted to do. I wanted to be playing professional football (and) I wanted to be playing professional baseball. There were some other things on there. Financially, you want to have goals and stuff like that. I think family-wise, I’ve always wanted to have several kids. To be blessed with two kids is one of the coolest things in the world, like I said to you guys last week, actually. It’s the greatest miracle or greatest thing in the world that you get to spend time with your kids everyday, and the same thing with spending time with Ciara and our family together. It’s such a blessing. I’m grateful for that, for sure.”