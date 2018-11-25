Chris Carson goes airborne to avoid a Panthers defender, and the gutsy move pays off as the Seahawks march downfield to score on the Panthers.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson has made some eye-popping runs this season, but the play that will lead his 2018 highlight reel — and probably ESPN’s SportsCenter’s top plays on Sunday night — came Sunday afternoon in the third quarter of Seattle’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Trailing the Panthers 13-10, the Seahawks forced a much-needed turnover when Bradley McDougald intercepted Carolina QB Cam Newton in the end zone.

On first-and-10 from the Seahawks’ own 20, Carson took the handoff from Wilson, outran an onrushing Luke Kuechly, and saw Eric Reid barreling down on him.

Carson went airborne, vaulting Reid, doing a somersault in the air and somehow landing on his feet to stick the landing. The aerial gymnastics picked up only two yards, but hey, Carson gets props for style points.

Somewhere out there, Simone Biles is probably applauding.

The Seahawks ended up scoring on that drive with Wilson finding Tyler Lockett on a 12-yard touchdown pass to go up 17-13 on the Panthers.