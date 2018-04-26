Penny, who was at home with a hoard of family and friends, went justifiably insane upon receiving the news. You've gotta see this.

Being selected in the NFL draft is a life-changing experience. Getting drafted in the first round out of non-Power 5 conference school? No matter whether you led the nation in rushing (like Penny did last season), that’s something else.

The Seahawks traded back and took him No. 27 overall. They allowed the clock to tick down, making folks wonder: Are they trading back again? Nope, just delivering the news to Penny.

We’d say this is a pretty proportional response:

Here's the moment @pennyhendrixx found out he was getting drafted 27th overall by the @Seahawks. He was second RB taken overall. pic.twitter.com/vMzT20S69n — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) April 27, 2018

Here’s the other side of the call:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that he hadn’t seen the video of Penny’s reaction, but added, “He sounded pretty emotional.”

Reporters described the scene in Penny’s reaction video to Carroll, and the coach smiled. “He deserves that,” Carroll said.