Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will undoubtedly face his greatest challenge to date as his team is set to embark on a football season unlike any in history. No fans, daily COVID-19 tests, virtual meetings — all while competing in perhaps the most difficult division in football.

With the season opener on tap, the Seahawks offered a glimpse into the coach’s hectic schedule during training camp. Even behind a mask and a computer screen, Carroll’s energy and unwavering positivity shine through. And, between meetings, the oldest coach in the NFL even has energy for push-ups in the weight room.

For your Friday viewing pleasure, the Seahawks presented a behind-the-scenes look at coach Carroll as he navigates a day on the job.