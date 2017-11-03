The Seahawks also ruled out safety Earl Thomas for Sunday's game.

Tight end Jordan Reed is one of four Washington players ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Reed did not participate in practice all week because of a hamstring injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Along with Reed, tight end Niles Paul has also been ruled out because of a concussion. As a result, rookie tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is expected to have an expanded role as the team’s second tight end, behind veteran Vernon Davis.

“He has been ready to go for a while,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said Friday. “He is beyond his years. He is a young guy, but he’s been good. He’s been good on scout team helping us out and just waiting for his opportunity. Now, he’s got it, and we are excited to watch him play.”

Sprinkle, a fifth-round draft pick, has been active for two games but has yet to record an NFL reception. Listed at 6 feet 5 and 252 pounds, Sprinkle possesses the size and athleticism to be effective both as a pass catcher and a blocker on run plays.

“Showing what I can do in practice and transferring that in game speed, it’s a lot different,” Sprinkle said. “That’s what I want to do is just show them that I can go out there and do it in a game. The moment’s not too big and things like that.”

Left guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger) and defensive end Matt Ioannidis also have been ruled out. Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), center Spencer Long (knees) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) are all listed as doubtful.

The sliver of good news for Washington’s offensive line is that right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) is questionable. He was a limited participant on Friday for the second straight practice. If Scherff can’t play, right tackle Morgan Moses would be the only regular starting offensive lineman to suit up against Seattle.

T.J. Clemmings is expected to be at left tackle, with Chase Roullier at center. If Scherff doesn’t play, Tyler Catalina likely would fill in at right guard with Arie Kouandjio starting at left guard.

Scherff is one of six players listed as questionable, including wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), running back Rob Kelley (ankle), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder) and linebacker Martrell Spaight (shoulder).

Crowder has been dealing with a hamstring issue since training camp, and it kept him out of practice all week.

“There is concern going forward, but we are going to let him get some rehab here and see what he can do and then make a decision whether he will be with us or not on this flight and then go from there,” Gruden said of Crowder.