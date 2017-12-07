Warren Moon denies allegations that he sexually harassed former employee, Wendy Haskell, who filed a sexual harassment and battery lawsuit against him this week.

Former UW quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon, through his attorney on Thursday, denied the sexual harassment allegations in a lawsuit filed against him by a former employee this week.

“Warren Moon has yet to be served with the lawsuit filed by Wendy Haskell, but he is aware of the claims contained in it,” Moon’s attorney Daniel F. Fears said in a statement released to The Seattle Times Thursday morning. “Mr. Moon denies the claims by Ms. Haskell. Mr. Moon contends these claims are meritless, and he has every intention to vigorously defend himself in court.

“Mr. Moon recognizes that his duties as a commentator on the Seattle Seahawks radio network will be impacted as he defends himself against these claims, and he has requested a temporary leave of absence from his duties with the Seahawks, which has been granted.”

After news of Haskell’s lawsuit against Moon broke Wednesday afternoon, the Seahawks issued a statement granting Moon a leave of absence and replacing him with Dave Wyman on their radio broadcast of this Sunday’s Seahawks game in Jacksonville, Fla.