During a radio interview Thursday, former University of Washington and Seahawks quarterback Warren Moon denied recent allegations of sexual harassment levied against him by a personal assistant.

The interview, on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, represented Moon’s first public comments since news of the lawsuit broke Dec. 6.

“I deny all the allegations, and I am going to fight this,’’ Moon said in an interview with host Dori Monson.

The lawsuit, filed by Wendy Haskell, 32, alleged that Moon required her to wear thong underwear and share his bed during business trips, and it accused Moon of pulling off her bathing suit after slipping a drug into her drink during a separate trip to Mexico in October.

“No truth to that at all,” Moon said.

Moon during the interview portrayed Haskell as someone who filed a lawsuit because he had expressed concerns about her work performance.

“I’d have to think that has something to do with it, yes,’’ Moon said.

Moon also said in the interview that:

— Haskell had demanded $3 million from Moon by Dec. 5, or “she was going to go forward with the lawsuit.”

— He had a relationship with Haskell before she was hired as his personal assistant and added that the two often traveled together and at times shared a room and a bed.

— He met Haskell “about two years ago” at a fundraiser and added that Haskell was his personal assistant “for about three and a half months” before being demoted in October.

— The two never had a sexual relationship, adding that it always was “platonic.”

“In hindsight it was probably not the smartest thing to do, to share a room with someone,” Moon said. “But that’s how our relationship started, and it just kind of continued that way, and she never complained about it or said she wanted to do anything differently.’’

Moon said throughout an interview that lasted about an hour that none of the allegations in the lawsuit were true.

“I know, I know that I haven’t done any of these things I have been accused of,” Moon said.

Moon called the lawsuit “a very humiliating situation that I have been put in,” calling it “horrible. It’s embarrassing. It’s one of those things you don’t even want to go out in public.”

In the interview Thursday, Moon said when he met Haskell she indicated she wanted to pursue a career in sports, and he added that their relationship blossomed. He said they traveled to a Final Four together as well as attending an event for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Charlotte, N.C.

“We basically became like really close companions,” Moon said. “There was never any sexual activity between us in the whole time that we’ve known each other, but we have been very, very close.”

According to the lawsuit, Moon required Haskell to stay in his hotel room during business trips, sleep in the same bed and wear “skimpy thong lingerie bottoms” as nightclothes. When she protested, he replied that she had to comply to keep her job and said that “his prior assistant accepted the same arrangement,” the lawsuit states.

But Moon denied all specific allegations saying, “the only mistake I have made in this thing” was sharing a room with Haskell.

Moon, 61, asked for and was granted a leave of absence from his duties as the Seahawks’ radio analyst after news of the lawsuit broke.