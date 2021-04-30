One thing didn’t change on the second night of the NFL draft. The SEC and, specifically, Alabama was the place to go.

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to Jacksonville and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Jets were the top two selections Friday night.

Soon after, two more members of the national champion Crimson Tide went: offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the MVP on that side of the ball in the national title game in January.

A dozen SEC players were chosen in the opening round, a record-tying six from ‘Bama. Then four of the first six guys to go in the second round were from that conference, and by just halfway through the round, six more had been selected.

Campbell, a three-year starter, saw Bulldogs teammate Eric Stokes chosen in the first round by Green Bay. Campbell led Georgia with five pass breakups in 10 starts last season. He also had 29 tackles, including 2½ for loss, and an interception.

Moore’s breakout season lifted him to All-America status — and now to a potential regular target for Zach Wilson, the second overall pick. The explosive Moore set a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 2020.

Not everyone went to SEC schools at the outset of the second round. North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is headed to Denver after the Broncos traded up to the third spot with Atlanta.

Miami went for safety Jevon Holland of Oregon. Then it was back to the SEC — and the Tide.

Dickerson can go at guard or center for Philadelphia, which desperately needs to revamp its O-line. Barmore was the first player at his position taken this year, by the Patriots, who traded up with Cincinnati. Barmore, of course, played with New England’s first-rounder, quarterback Mac Jones, at Tuscaloosa.

The Bears, who made waves Thursday night when they traded up to get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, also moved up to seventh in the second round to get a protector: Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins. That was the first player drafted from the Big 12, at 39th overall.

Another Big 12 guy, Trevon Moehrig of TCU, went 43rd overall to Las Vegas and was the first safety taken.

