CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seattle’s list of inactive players Sunday included four defensive starters — defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Seattle had ruled out both Kendricks and Clowney on Friday, with Clowney a late scratch that afternoon as the team left for Charlotte. The team originally listed him as questionable after he practiced on a limited basis after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday with the flu.

But Carroll said Sunday that, at the last minute, the team decided it would be best to leave him home (he is also dealing with a core muscle injury).

“He was violently sick on Friday when we were leaving,’’ Carroll said. “He threw up on the field and he couldn’t — he was just too sick to get on the plane. And he had already been really sick. He tried to make it back, he came out, but it was just like, we couldn’t put him on the plane and travel with him. He was too ill.’’

Ansah also has been questionable but as last week against the Rams was scratched on game day. It’s the fifth game Ansah has been inactive for this season. He has a clause in his contract paying him $93,750 for every game he is active.

Ansah is dealing with neck/shoulder issues and has been out the past two weeks.

Advertising

Griffin played all 70 snaps against the Rams a week ago but has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

“They would have played if they could have,’’ Carroll said when asked if either had been kept out for precautionary reasons. “Ziggy has a really good chance to play next week. Griff, got to find out if he can handle the running next week. We won’t know until later in the week.’’

Kendricks was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury that has now cost him two games.

“Kendricks has a really good chance of getting back,’’ Carroll said, referring to the game Sunday against Arizona.

Tight end Luke Willson missed his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury but Carroll said he “looked phenomenal’’ in a pregame workout and “he’ll be back next week for sure.’’

Lockett still dealing with illness, injury

Russell Wilson said receiver Tyler Lockett is “back to full speed’’ after Lockett had his best game in a month with eight catches for 120 yards, including a 44-yarder that set up an early score, a 19-yard touchdown catch and a late 14-yard reception to convert a third-and-11 that allowed Seattle to run out the clock.

Advertising

But Lockett said he remains far from 100%.

Lockett was one of a handful of players who caught what the team called a flu bug before the victory over the Vikings two weeks ago.

Lockett said he’s not sure it was the flu, per se, just a really bad cold of some sort, and that he’s still dealing with it.

“It’s been very tough,’’ he said. “I mean, I haven’t really had a lot of energy, to be honest. Like wasn’t really getting no sleep, wasn’t really eating, lost 10 pounds. So I mean it was just a long process just to try to at least come back and get energy and just be in and stuff like that. And now I’m feeling a lot better. Still sick a little bit but not as bad.’’

Lockett, listed at 182 pounds, said he’s still down about 10 pounds with the demands of the season making it hard to put any weight back on.

Lockett also said a shin injury suffered against the 49ers that kept him in the hospital for two nights is “still lingering. Just like anybody else, injuries, like nobody is 100% right now.’’

But Lockett was good enough Sunday to set a career-high in receiving yards for a season — he has 994, bettering his 965 of last season.

And he now is within easy reach of becoming the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Doug Baldwin in 2016, which would also make him the eighth receiver in team history to top the 1,000-yard mark.

Fant was oh so close

George Fant often lines up as an eligible receiver. But Sunday he got his first target of the season when he broke into the end zone on a first down from the Carolina 14.

Only, Wilson threw the ball away once he saw that the Panthers weren’t fooled and Fant was covered.

“We didn’t need that one at that time,’’ Wilson said.

Fant, though, recovered well enough to make a diving catch out of bounds, much to the delight of teammates and coaches.

“They went crazy (up in the coaches’) box that he caught that,’’ Carroll said.