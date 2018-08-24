The Seahawks dropped to 0-3 in the preseason, but Russell Wilson & Co. used an efficient offense and bend-but-don't-break defense to take a lead with its starters.

MINNEAPOLIS — In what was the last extended playing time for the Seahawks’ starters before the real thing begins in a couple of weeks, the template for what Seattle coach Pete Carroll hopes to see in 2018 began to take shape against the Minnesota Vikings

What Carroll and the Seahawks didn’t get was a win, as the Vikings scored with 47 seconds left on a 25-yard pass from Kyle Sloter to Chad Beebe and then converted a two-point play to take a 21-20 lead and hold on, dropping Seattle to 0-3 on the preseason.

That came after Seattle had taken the lead on a 36-yard pass from rookie Alex McGough to second-year receiver David Moore with 4:10 left. Moore also had an apparent 75-yard punt return for a touchdown a few minutes later that was called back for holding in a performance that seemed to further solidify that he will make the roster, with the penalty giving the Vikings the one last chance they needed to pull out the win.

But what Carroll had to like most was the Seahawks leading 13-6 when the starters (or most of them, anyway) were on the field against a Vikings team that is among the Super Bowl favorites entering the 2018 season.

Here’s what Carroll may have specifically liked out of his starters.

An improved running game

You may have heard that reviving the running game is one of Seattle’s main goals for the 2018 season and at the root of the decisions to revamp the offensive coaching staff.

Friday gave the most evidence yet that things may be trending in the right direction.

The numbers weren’t overwhelming when the starters on the field but they were solid as Seattle had 60 yards rushing on 14 attempts during the six series in which Russell Wilson was the quarterback and most of the offensive starters were on the field.

That included 55 yards on 13 carries — a 4.2 yard average that Seattle will take — by the tailbacks Mike Davis (29 on six) and Chris Carson (26 on seven).

And that also included a six-yard TD run in which left guard Ethan Pocic pulled helping clear a path over the right side for an easy score.

Carson has 86 yards on 19 carries in the preseason. That’s an average of 4.5 yards per attempt with a long of 12, the kind of grind-it-out running that Carroll wants to get back to.

An efficient Russell Wilson

Wilson’s overall stats also weren’t earthshattering — 11-21 for 118 yards.

But he was at his best during a 12-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the only touchdown for the six series that he led, completing 5-7 passes for 52 yards.

Three of his completions for 34 yards went to veteran Brandon Marshall, who likely put to rest for good any thought about whether he’ll be on the team. Marshall got all of his completions against Minnesota’s standout corners, Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes — one for five yards on Waynes and then the next two on Rhodes, including a nine-yard reception in which he used his 6-4, 229-pound frame to just bully Rhodes to get position.

Wilson is now 28-47 for 354 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the preseason and likely to get only one or two more series in the preseason finale against the Raiders on Thursday. That’s a 90.2 passer rating that is below the 95.4 of last season but also has come playing without Doug Baldwin for all of the preseason and Tyler Lockett the last two games, as well as projected starting tight end Ed Dickson.

Wilson was not sacked against the Vikings and has been sacked just twice for six yards in the preseason in 13 possessions.

Seattle scored TDs on just two of those possessions and the Seahawks will need to be better there when the regular season begins. But the return of Baldwin and taking the running reins off of Wilson will help.

Special teams and a run-stopping defense that made the Vikings have to go a long way

Minnesota gained 209 yards in the first half when its starting offense played against what was most of Seattle’s starting defense.

The Vikings also converted 7-10 third downs and the Seahawks didn’t have a sack or a turnover.

But the Seahawks also made the Vikings have to go the long way, throughout the first with good special teams play, notably a 57-yard Michael Dickson punt that was downed at the 3.

Minnesota’s other first-half drives started at its own 22, 25 and 17, the kind of field management Carroll likes.

The Vikings drove 97 yards for a touchdown following the Dickson punt thanks in part to a holding call in the end zone on Seattle corner Shaquill Griffin on what appeared to be a third-down stop.

But the Seahawks twice forced stops on the Vikings at the Seattle 24 with Minnesota rookie kicker Daniel Carlson then missing 42-yard kicks each time (shades of Blair Walsh).

Seattle won’t be able to count on missed field goals all season, and that the Vikings gained a fair share of yards can’t be discounted.

But Seattle giving up some yards early and then putting down the clamps when it had to has long been part of what the Carroll-era Seahawks do.

And while the Seahawks gave up yards to QB Kirk Cousins — who was 17-28 for 182 yards — they were stout against the run, allowing the Vikings just 27 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

All the kind of formula Carroll wants to see carry into the regular season.