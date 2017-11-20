One week after dumping the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 in a rare breather, the Falcons blew leads of 14-0, 21-7 and 34-23 but hung on to defeat Seattle 34-31.

SEATTLE — They’ll take it. This year, the Falcons will take anything, even if it means the game ends with their finger tips dug into the side of a building.

The running game wasn’t great. The special were just this side of dumpster fire. They committed a dumb penalty down the stretch and blew comfortable double-digit leads and at times made you wonder if naming rights should be sold for this season. Something along the lines of, “Tums presents: The 2017 Falcons.”

But the team known for too many fizzles gladly embraced their escape Monday night. One week after dumping the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 in a rare breather, the Falcons blew leads of 14-0, 21-7 and 34-23 but hung on to defeat Seattle 34-31.

They are 6-4. Somehow, someway. Maybe because the gods of the sport figured, “That’s enough torture for a little while, Atlanta.”

They seemed to be going down late Monday night the way the Georgia Dome went down early in the day, except in this case it was Russell Wilson pushing the plunger that set off charges all over the Falcons’ roster.

Wilson led a 49-second touchdown drive, capping it with a 29-yard strike to Doug Baldwin with three minutes left, then hit Jimmy Graham with a two-point conversion that made it a three-point game, 34-31.

The Falcons got the ball back. Their possession lasted three plays and ended with a sack.

Welcome to apparent Atlanta doom. Again. Kaboom.

The Seahawks didn’t have any timeouts left. But Wilson drove them 41 yards to the Falcons’ 34. Blair Walsh, the former Georgia Bulldog who doesn’t miss a lot, lined up for a 52-yard field goal try to tie it with seven seconds remaining. He missed. The kick was straight but short.

The Falcons’ season is not dead. At 5-5, their playoff lives would’ve been borderline comatose.

Is this what it will take to get them going?

The Falcons led 31-23 in the fourth quarter. They had a key third-and-6 conversion when Matt Ryan hit Julio Jones down the right sideline for 36 yards and a first down at the Seattle 29. They seemingly had taken a two-touchdown lead when Tevin Coleman dove under a pile in the end zone from the five. But replays showed Coleman was down inches outside the goal line and Falcons had to settle for a field goal goal for a 34-23 lead with 3:49 left.

Over? Of course not. These are the Falcons. They don’t make anything easy this season. They do things like Keanu Neal hitting a receiver out of bounds for a personal foul to aid in a touchdown drive. Not good.

But they did win, against a good team, in a difficult stadium. So that counts for something.

Seattle’s stadium is arguably the NFL’s toughest stadium for an opponent to play, given the crowd noise. The Falcons did their best to mute their surroundings early.

They drove 52 yards on seven plays to a score on their opening drive for a touchdown, capped by Coleman from one-yard out. It was the Falcons’ first opening drive touchdown since Week 3 at Detroit.

A parting of the clouds in the Steve Sarkisian offense? Maybe. After Wilson threw possibly the worst interception of his career, five yards behind a receiver and right into the hands of Desmond Trufant, the Falcons drove 35 yards for another touchdown on their second possession for a 14-0 lead. It was their first two-TD start in a game since 2016, the year when almost everything went right.

It looked like a blowout win was in the making.

Yeah, I’ll stop there.

Weirdness took over.

The Seattle had cut the lead to 14-7. But Takk McKinley then sacked Wilson, Courtney Upshaw knocked the ball loose for a fumble and Adrian Clayborn picked up the ball and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

But the Falcons can’t do anything easy this season. Andre Roberts muffed a kickoff return after a Seattle field goal and the Seahawks had the ball at the 11-yard line. Seven plays later, Wilson ran in from the one for a touchdown. So the game went from 21-7 to 21-17. (Getting a sense of déjà vu?)

But Seattle coach Pete Carroll suffered a brain cramp late in the first half. He called a fake field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Falcons’ 17 with only seven seconds left on the clock. In other words, even if the fake worked, unless it resulted in a touchdown, the Seahawks would still have to attempt a kick. The play failed and the Falcons left the field with a 24-17 lead.

It was a strange night.

The Falcons’ still had a one-possession lead at 31-23 going into the fourth quarter. But the biggest difference in the game was the number of possessions. The Falcons’ offense had the ball only five times because of the turnovers and had scored on four of them (three touchdowns and a field goal, as well as the defensive TD). Seattle had the ball eight times to that point (two TDs, three field goals, two turnovers and downs.

The Falcons were 6-4 at this stage a year ago, coming off a bad loss at Philadelphia and looking nothing like a potential Super Bowl team. But they went 5-1 down the stretch to win the NFC South and home field through the playoffs.

They don’t look like a team that will go 5-1 down the stretch this season but stranger things have happened. Strange things seem to happen every week with this team.