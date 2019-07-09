As previously reported, former Seahawk Malik McDowell is facing serious charges related to a February traffic stop in Lathrup Village, Michigan, that turned into an altercation with police.

Early Tuesday, TMZ published a video of that encounter, which first shows a police officer approaching McDowell and then what happened once McDowell tries to enter a gas station, including grabbing the officer’s wrists and putting a hand on an officer’s gun. McDowell initially asks for a supervisor and does not comply with an order to sit in his car after an officer says he observed McDowell’s Jeep speeding and spinning out on the road. Later, an officer uses his Taser on McDowell as another officer arrives to try to subdue McDowell, with shelves in the store being knocked over in the process.

Warning: Video contains graphic language

As the Detroit News reported, McDowell was charged in the incident with assault/resisting arrest, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and fines, and operating while intoxicated (TMZ further reported that McDowell had a BAC level of .189 at the time, more than twice the legal limit). As the Detroit News detailed, the latter offense is a 93-day misdemeanor, but because McDowell has a February 2018 drunken driving conviction out of Royal Oak, he could receive an enhanced combined sentence of fine, jail time and community service.

McDowell, who played at Michigan State and was born in Detroit, has a court date regarding that incident set for July 28.

McDowell also is facing charges for receiving and concealing stolen property, a Ford truck McDowell said he got for $3,000.

McDowell was Seattle’s first pick in the 2017 draft at No. 35 overall but did not play a game for the Seahawks after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident in July 2017.

He was waived by the Seahawks in March. Seattle has since sued McDowell claiming he has not repaid one of his bonus payments of almost $800,000 that an arbitrator ruled he must return to the team.