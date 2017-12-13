In safe-for-work terms, McDowell is seen on the video cussing out Atlanta police and bragging about how much money he's made.

Seahawks rookie Malik McDowell was arrested over the weekend in Atlanta for disorderly conduct after getting into a dispute at a club over a $600 bill.

Wednesday, video of his arrest has been released via TMZ Sports and it does not paint any better of a picture of the events of that night. It’s also very NSFW (watch via the link).

Among other things, McDowell, calls an arresting officer names and brags about the money he has made. He was booked for disorderly conducted and released on $325 bond.

On Monday, McDowell released an apology and met with Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, writing: “I am embarrassed by the situation and my actions on Saturday. I would like to apologize to the Atlanta Police Department, SL Lounge, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and my teammates. I am a young man who made a mistake and am constantly working towards getting better.”

Carroll said McDowell was “very remorseful” when they met but also that he hopes the incident will help McDowell turn things around.

“He got in a situation and made a mistake and hopefully this will be a learning experience for him. I don’t know much more than that about it,” Carroll said. “… I know he felt really bad representing in that manner. … I think we’re definitely going work to help him in every way that we can. We’ve already talked about that; and let’s hope that this isn’t an indicator of things to come. I hope that he has turned with this experience. He sounds very much intending to do that, and we’ll see what happens.”

McDowell’s NFL career was already off to a bad start and clouded in uncertainty with him missing his rookie season due to a severe concussion suffered in an ATV accident in July. McDowell has spent the season on the Non-Football Injury list and won’t play this year.

Drafted with the 35th overall pick in April, McDowell signed a four-year contract worth up to $6.9 million that included a $3.1 million signing bonus. However, his salary for this year of $27,352 per week is thought to have been reduced to $5,000 per week due to being on the NFI list.

The Seahawks could try to get some of McDowell’s bonus back if he never plays, but that would likely be subject to an arbitrator.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry, who now writes about salary cap issues for CBSSports.com, said recently he doubted the Seahawks would go after that money yet since the hope would be that McDowell still returns to the team as a contributing player. “I would think they would just let that one play out,” Corry said.