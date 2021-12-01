Attempting to beef up an injury-riddled backfield that on Monday night was held to its fewest rushing yards of the season, the Seahawks are bringing in veteran Adrian Peterson for a visit and could sign him this week, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Peterson, who turned 36 in March, is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,902 yards and is said to be visiting Seattle Wednesday.

Peterson gained 11,747 yards during 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he last played in 2016.

He has since bounced around the NFL having played with Arizona, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington and Tennessee.

He played in three games for the Titans earlier this season after Tennessee lost Derrick Henry to injury. He gained 82 yards on 27 carries in three games before being waived on Nov. 23.

Seattle has already lost Chris Carson for the season and on Monday night played without Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer, leaving the team with just two healthy running backs from the 53-man roster — Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.

But those two gained a combined 18 yards on 10 carries (with 14 on seven coming from Collins) as Seattle had a season-low 34 rushing yards overall.

Seattle also has undrafted rookie Josh Johnson on the practice squad, and he was elevated for Monday’s game but saw action only on special teams. He can be elevated only one more time before he would have to go on the 53.

Seattle has two practice squad openings after releasing running back B.J. Emmons and receiver Phillip Dorsett on Tuesday, and Peterson could sign to fill one of those spots.

During his radio show Tuesday on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll lamented the lack of a running game — Seattle has been held to 90 yards rushing or fewer in each of its last five games — as a significant factor in the team’s offensive struggles.

“The running game is the heart of all of that for many reasons,” Carroll said. “… I don’t want to make a big excuse that Chris isn’t here. But Chris has always been that guy for us.”