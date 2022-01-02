The Seahawks season took a dramatic turn during an afternoon practice on Sept. 30. That’s when star receiver DK Metcalf had to leave practice with a foot injury that initially had some in the organization fearing the worst.

Seven days later, star quarterback Russell Wilson went down with a busted middle finger in his throwing hand, and the Seahawks offense never quite found its footing after that.

Metcalf was able to play through the foot injury, though the team has been careful with his work. Typically, he has only been practicing one day per week, and seldom has he been featured in the game plans. His production, as a result, took a significant hit for much of the season.

Metcalf has not discussed in detail the nature of his foot injury, but he did reveal Sunday evening, after the Seahawks’ resounding 51-29 breakthrough against the Detroit Lions, that surgery could still be an option after the season.

Metcalf was feeling well enough last week that he practiced at full speed on Thursday, and that carried over into a long-awaited breakthrough Sunday when he had a career-high three touchdown catches in the Seahawks’ most dominant offensive performance in nearly a decade.

“He had a great day (at practice) and it just looked like a great player on the practice field,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “And it was interesting that he looked so good again today, and he carried it across. I’m really proud of him. It’s been a hard year (for him) in terms of preparation.”

Advertising

Because the team was working in helmets — something it hadn’t done in weeks on a Thursday — Metcalf said he wanted to challenge himself in practice.

“We haven’t gone (to) ‘helmets’ in like five weeks, so I figured they were cutting players (and) I wasn’t going to be the one that they cut,” he said. “ … I showed them that you can’t cut me, because I’m still good.”

How frustrating, Metcalf was asked, has this season been for you?

“I would say around (weeks) 7, 8, 9 was frustrating, but you start to accept your role in the offense and on the team, and you start to mature a little bit and figure out that this is a team game,” Metcalf said. “You can’t be selfish or you can’t want the ball every play, because you’ve got 10 other guys out there fighting their (butts) off.

“So I wouldn’t say frustrating,” he added, “but a lot of growth for me this year.”

Until last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Metcalf had gone six weeks without a touchdown reception — and longer since he had caught a touchdown pass from Wilson. That previously had come in the first half of that Oct. 7 loss to the Rams at home, during which Wilson was injured late in the third quarter.

Advertising

Sunday afternoon, the star QB and the star WR finally got on the same page again.

Metcalf finished with six catches for 63 yards (on nine targets) against the Lions, and his first touchdown reception came on a third-and-8 play in which the Lions sent an all-out blitz at Wilson midway through the second quarter.

Wilson appeared to audible before the play and then floated a pass high into the back of the end zone for Metcalf, who beat one-on-one coverage for the easy catch. (Metcalf said he initially thought the play was intended for either Tyler Lockett or Gerald Everett.)

Metcalf added another 13-yard TD reception early in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. Wilson finished with four touchdown passes, the other going to Lockett late in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a 31-7 halftime lead.

Metcalf now has 12 touchdown catches this season and 29 in his first three seasons in the NFL, moving past Joey Galloway for the most TD receptions in a receiver’s first three seasons in Seattle.

Seattle’s offense had a season-high 497 yards against a Lions team that ranked among the worst defenses in the NFL.

“That’s how the offense should look — everybody’s positive, getting positive yards,” Metcalf said. “… We’ve fought all year. We’ve come out on the bad side of the games most of the time this year. That was a very good team (the Lions) out there. What we were able to do to them on offense, defense and special teams was very refreshing.”