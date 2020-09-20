From the press box of an eerily empty CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks bench’s cheering — which usually would have been muted by the roar of 69,000 fans — was often all that could be heard.

And there was no shortage of opportunities for the Seahawks to do some hootin’ and hollerin’ during a 35-30 win that further stamped Russell Wilson as an MVP candidate and Seattle as a legitimate contender for a deep playoff run.

The loudest roar, though, was saved for the last play, as L.J. Collier and Lano Hill combined to stop a Cam Newton run from the 1-yard line that saved the win — the same 1-yard in the same end zone that Seattle couldn’t get the last time it played in this stadium against the 49ers last December.

“It’s an extraordinary moment for football players and for our team,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said via Zoom after the game. “You either come through or you don’t. The guys on the field will never forget it.’’

Carroll says the Seahawks figured the ball would be in the hands of Newton, who scored two earlier touchdowns from 1 yard out.

“We took a shot there,’’ said Carroll, who unsurprisingly said he loved the outcome so much he wanted to “go out there and do it again.”

Hill blew up a lead block that allowed for Collier to make the stop and prevent what would have been one of the most stunning defeats in recent Seattle history.

Collier later said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner called Newton’s run.

“Those are big time plays man just to finish it off,’’ Collier said. “It’s a hell of a play. imagine if we had fans man, Seattle would still be shaking.’’

New England unfathomably reached the 1-yard line with two seconds left, getting the ball back with 1:42 left when Seattle threw an incomplete pass on a third-and-1 that will be heavily debated even though the Seahawks won.

Carroll said Wilson — who threw a deep pass to Lockett on the play — had two other shorter options.

“We got kind of jammed on the things we wanted to just make the first down,’’ Carroll said. “That was his third choice.’’

But the final-play heroics meant that the spotlight could rightly shift back to Wilson, who tied a career high with five touchdown passes — to five different receivers — as Seattle overcame a pick-six on the third play of the game to hold on.

It was the fourth time in Wilson’s career he has thrown five touchdown passes. He now has nine for the season, capping another nearly flawless performance. His only interception came on a pass that went off tight end Greg Olsen’s hands.

“Those seven points just kind of seemed to hang all night long,’’ Carroll said.

But Wilson and the offense rebounded immediately on the way to 429 yards.

While no one questions Wilson, some might have wondered coming into the game if his receivers could get consistently open against New England’s vaunted secondary.

But DK Metcalf beat reigning NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore for a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter and had four for 92 yards in the game, while Tyler Lockett caught seven more for 67 yards.

Carroll called the TD “only maybe as perfect as the one they had last week (a 38-yard score against Atlanta).’’

The Seahawks also got back to being more balanced offensively — which Carroll felt was necessary against the Patriots — with 154 yards.

The Seahawks pass rush was nonexistent and the secondary gave up a few too many deep balls after losing Quandre Diggs to an ejection in the first quarter.

“We had some mistakes,’’ said safety Jamal Adams. “We didn’t attack it enough as players on the defensive side.’’

However, the defense at least came up with some big plays when it mattered most, even if, again, for the second straight week, it gave up an uncomfortable amount of yards.

“The ball’s going right,’’ Adams said of what Wagner told the defense before the final play.

It did, and so did the Seattle defense, and Newton went down with the win.

The Seahawks also shut down New England’s running game, and while the defense bent at times, struggling on third downs and with the Patriots’ up-tempo offense, it also helped break the Patriots with a Quinton Dunbar interception in the third quarter that set up a Seattle touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead by two scores for the first time in the game on a 21-yard Wilson hookup to rookie Freddie Swain.

New England came back to make things interesting following the Swain touchdown, with a 49-yard Newton pass to Julian Edelman setting up a Newton touchdown.

That made it 28-23 with 14:14 to play in the game.

Seattle was stopped on its next series, and if there had been fans in the stands they’d have been nervous ones.

But Metcalf jump-started the drive when he beat Gilmore for a 19-yard reception. A few plays later Wilson lofted an artful pass to a wide open Chris Carson for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 35-23 with 4:24 left.

That seemed like it might be it.

But the Patriots drove 75 yards quickly, with Newton scoring from 1 yard out to make it 35-30 with 2:16 left.

Seattle took over at its own 22, and two runs gained 9 yards before the incomplete pass that gave the Patriots another shot (New England had two time outs, which surely played into the decision to throw, too).

Wilson’s pass about 30 yards downfield to Lockett fell incomplete, and the Patriots got the ball back at their own 19 with 1:42 and two timeouts remaining.

Newton then calmly led the Patriots to the 1 before being stopped.

The score was tied at 14 at halftime, though the Seahawks could largely blame themselves for not having the lead thanks to a number of unforced errors.

The game began as ominously as possible as on the third play, a pass from Wilson went through the hands of future Hall of Fame tight end Olsen and straight to New England safety Devin McCourty, who returned it for a 43-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Patriots lead after just one minute and 21 seconds.

But the Seahawks immediately responded, and Wilson led a 13-play, 75-yard drive, which actually went 90 yards to make up for a Seattle penalty, one of seven in the first half.

The touchdown came on a 4-yard Wilson pass to Tyler Lockett.

New England regained the lead on a 63-yard, 12-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion on a play in which Seattle safety Diggs was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Newton got the score on a 1-yard run.

Seattle tied it with 6:57 left in the half on one of the most beautiful plays ever seen in CenturyLink Field, even with no one there, as Wilson lofted a deep pass to Metcalf, who got a step on New England corner Stephon Gilmore — the reigning NFL defensive player of the year — and hauled in the ball for a 54-yard score.