Seahawks fans may come to Lumen Field Sunday understandably eager to say good riddance to the 2021 season.

But those who attend may also be saying goodbye to so much more.

And it’s that uncertainty about the team’s future that hangs over Sunday’s game even more than any storm clouds that figure to make the day a wet one, if not snowy like last week’s against Chicago.

Could this really be the last game in Seattle as Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner? Maybe even coach Pete Carroll? All three key on-field architects of the greatest run of success in franchise history?

“You never know,” Wilson said Thursday of his own future.

That’s about the only answer anyone has right now, and is likely to have until after the season finale next Sunday in Arizona (and boy, isn’t that a fitting place to end the season as the site of Wilson’s first game as a Seahawk and then the most ill-fated play call in team history, if not NFL history, one that will color the perception of this era of Seahawks football forever).

For now, Carroll says the focus is solely on trying to win another two games and put something of a happier ending onto a season of disappointment, having been officially eliminated from the postseason with last Sunday’s stunning, snowstorm-laden 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Or, as Wilson also said Thursday, the Seahawks just want to have a little more fun before this season ends.

“Most importantly we want to celebrate,” Wilson said. “We want to be able to go to the locker room and win together no matter how it happens. We want to be able to win and that’s the fun part about this game, when you are able to celebrate with your team afterwards. I think that will be huge for us.”

Seattle has done that just five times this year, and just twice since Oct. 31, having lost five of its last seven games, all since Wilson returned from finger surgery.

What the Seahawks also want to do is avoid the humiliation that would be losing to a team that for much of the season was threatening to go winless, starting 0-10-1 before winning two of its past four games, including a 30-12 rout of then-NFC West leader Arizona.

Carroll called the collapse against Chicago “about as disappointing of a loss as we’ve had.”

A loss Sunday would top that indignity, especially with the Lions likely having to go with Tim Boyle at quarterback with Jared Goff listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Goff, who led the Rams to a win over the Seahawks in a wild-card playoff game last January before being traded to Detroit, hurt his knee in the Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona two weeks ago. Boyle started last week against Atlanta with Goff on the COVID-19 list, and if he has to play Sunday, would be making just the third start of his career.

Not only are the Lions in full rebuild mode under rookie coach Dan Campbell but Detroit is also 0-4 at Lumen Field, including the postseason, the only NFC team to never beat the Seahawks there.

But this is the season when a lot of streaks have been broken.

Indeed, one that was assured of being snapped with last week’s loss was a streak of 12 straight seasons without a losing record at home.

The loss to the Bears dropped Seattle to 2-5 at Lumen, the first time the Seahawks have lost more than four games at home in a season since going 2-6 in 2008.

In fact, Seattle has won just four of its last 11 home games overall, dating to December 2020, almost a quarter of Seattle’s overall home losses since Carroll arrived in 2010. Seattle is now 66-29 at home since 2010.

None of what’s on the line Sunday are the kind of goals the Seahawks hoped to be shooting for this time of year. But Carroll insisted Friday that the Seahawks have continued to practice with a purpose.

“I know it’ll sound crazy to you, but we’re practicing like this is a championship opportunity and this is our playoff op (opportunity),” Carroll said. “Finish this thing off right, win a couple games, and do it in the right fashion. It happens to be a good NFC matchup, so we’re going for it. The players brought it. I report it to you every chance I’ve got to tell what it looks like — these guys are going. That’s all I could ask for as a coach. We’ve had a great week of work. It’s been fun, it’s been fast, and we’ve had a lot of guys get back to us. It’s been kind of a boost throughout the week to have guys returning. It all just factored into a really positive week.”

Seattle’s had too few positive Sundays this year, though, feeding the speculation about the future of just about everyone connected with the franchise.

Which for all involved may mean taking a few minutes to look around and savor the present and remember some of the glories of the past, just in case.

Sidney Jones placed on COVID-19 list

The Seahawks Saturday placed cornerback Sidney Jones IV on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will miss Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Bless Austin remains on the list but Seattle got D.J. Reed back off of it this week. So that means Seattle’s starting cornerbacks Sunday will likely be Reed on the right side and John Reid on the left.

Guard Damien Lewis also remains on the COVID-19 list.

Seattle on Saturday also activated Jamarco Jones off of Injured Reserve while placing linebacker Jon Rhattigan on IR. That means Jones could be in line to start at left guard in place of Lewis — he started there against the Saints earlier this year — though Seattle could also go with Kyle Fuller. Jones also could factor in at right tackle with Brandon Shell doubtful with a shoulder injury. Rookie Jake Curhan has started the last three games at right tackle and could get the nod there again, as well.

Seattle also called up three players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements — cornerback Mike Jackson, safety Josh Jones and linebacker Edmond Robinson.