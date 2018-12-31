Sebastian Janikowski's stats this season are fairly pedestrian, but when you break it down, the Seahawks' oldest player has made big kicks in the biggest moments. And that's why Seattle is back in the playoffs.

It’s easy to rag on Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski. I certainly haven’t been shy about it in the past.

He’s missed three extra points this season, shanked three field goal attempts over his first seven halves with Seattle, and made what might be the lamest tackle attempt in NFL history vs. the 49ers three weeks ago.

But every time the Seahawks have called on that 40-year-old leg to give them a victory this year, Janikowski has delivered. With the game on the line, Seabass (advanced apologies) hasn’t floundered.

“I feel like Seabass is the difference between where we’re at now and where we were at last year,” Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald said. “Blair (Walsh) missed a lot of kicks. He’s a good kicker and he did a lot of good. But at the crucial moments he didn’t come through and Seabass has done that.”

With the Seahawks trailing the Cardinals by two in their final regular season game last year, Walsh missed a 48-yard field goal that would have given Seattle its sixth straight 10-win season. With the Seahawks trailing the Falcons by three six weeks earlier, Walsh missed a 52-yarder that would have sent the game into overtime. And in a 17-14 loss to lowly Washington two weeks before that, Walsh missed all three of his field goal attempts, including a 39-yarder.

Flawed as last year’s team was, Seattle would have made the playoffs had its placekicker came through when it counted. And young as this year’s team is, Seattle is back in the postseason thanks, in part, to the oldest guy on the roster.

“Having to be in the situation where he’s made so many field goals for us this year is amazing,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “Especially coming from that feeling where we had a lot of field goals not go our way the last couple years. We’re grateful for him.”

Janikowski’s raw numbers this year won’t wow any set of eyeballs. He is 22 of 27 (81.5 percent) on field goals, and 48 of 51 (94.1 percent) on extra points, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league. But since missing three of his first six field-goal attempts this year, he has been one of the more dependable kickers in the NFL.

A 52-yarder to beat Arizona as time expired in September? Money. A 31-yarder to beat Carolina as time expired in November? Cash. A 33-yarder to beat the Cardinals as time expired Sunday? Never a doubt.

Granted, the missed extra point and matador tackle vs. San Francisco two weeks back may have been the most embarrassing five-minute stretch of Janikowski’s career. But when you look the games he’s had since that atrocious first half in Arizona three months ago — including one in which he made both his field-goal tries in a three-point win over Green Bay — Seabass’ feats have outshined his flaws.

“Hey, Kobe missed a lot, but he made a lot when they counted, that’s all that matters,” Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said. “Janikowski is the GOAT. He can keep doing whatever he gotta do as long he keeps making them when they count.”

Who knows how long Seabass is going to keep playing. The former first-round pick is in the midst of his 19th season and ranks 10th all-time in the NFL for total points and field goals made. And though his ring finger is still without any championship jewelry, there isn’t much more to prove.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why he hasn’t been quoted yet, it’s because Janikowski is about as loquacious as a left upright. Nevertheless, I gave it a shot Sunday.

What does it feel like to win the game?

“I didn’t win the game by myself,” he said. “It’s a team sport. I learned that a long time ago.”

I understand, but that was a walk-off!

Then came a smile.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be a fun night.”