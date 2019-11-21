RENTON — Suddenly, receiver Tyler Lockett’s status may not be the biggest injury issue for the Seahawks as they head to Philadelphia for a game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Lockett was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day Thursday with signs continuing to point that he will be available.

But defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sat for a second straight day with knee and hip injuries and was not seen on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. That’s in contrast to other days this year when Clowney has not practiced, but he had been visible.

And a bigger issue came to light following practice: veteran tight end Ed Dickson’s season — and maybe Seattle career — could be over.

A day after being activated off injured reserve list, Dickson did not practice due to a knee issue, and ESPN reported Dickson will likely be placed back on injured reserve due to lingering concern about his injury. Going on IR would end his season.

The Seattle Times confirmed the team is reviewing Dickson’s situation and that placing him back on IR is likely, but there was no official move made as of early Thursday evening.

Advertising

The Seahawks activated the 10-year veteran off injured reserve Wednesday after he missed the first 10 games after having what was characterized as minor knee surgery in August — coach Pete Carroll’s initial timetable on the injury was four to five weeks. Seattle carried Dickson on its initial 53-man roster so he would be eligible to return off IR later in the season. He officially returned to practice three weeks ago, as allowed by NFL rules, before being activated this week, the deadline for him to be placed on the 53-man roster.

Dickson told reporters before practice Wednesday he felt healthy and ready to help the Seahawks, who needed another tight end to fill in while Luke Willson recovers from a hamstring injury. Carroll said earlier in the day Wednesday that Dickson is “going to play a regular load if the week works out fine. He’s been conditioning for a long time. He’s been practicing with us for quite a while. He should be ready to go.”

But concern apparently arose anew about Dickson’s knee following Wednesday’s practice and he did not take part Thursday as he was having the knee further examined.

With Dickson and Willson out Thursday, Seattle was down to just one healthy tight end in practice — Jacob Hollister — along with George Fant, who often plays in eligible tackle/tight end roles (though Fant was listed as limited with a knee issue).

Seattle also has Tyrone Swoopes on the practice squad, and he will likely be recalled to take Dickson’s place on the 53-man roster and give the Seahawks a second healthy tight end for Sunday’s game.

Swoopes played in one game for Seattle in each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was re-signed to the practice squad in October to add depth at tight end in the wake of Will Dissly’s season-ending injury.

Advertising

Dickson signed a three-year deal worth up to $10.7 million in spring 2018, a contract that included $3.6 million guaranteed. He has played in just 10 games for the Seahawks, plus one in the postseason, with 12 catches for 143 yards, all in 2018.

He has one year remaining on his contract but will be 33 next July, and the Seahawks could save $3.4 million in cap space releasing him (his $3 million base salary in 2020 is not guaranteed).

Carroll does not talk to the media on Thursdays, so there was no additional word on the report regarding Dickson or if Clowney’s issues are significant.

Clowney did not practice on Thursday and Friday prior to Seattle’s Monday night win over the 49ers with knee and toe issues but then was a limited participant Saturday and started and played against the 49ers, with his standout performance keying the Seahawks’ 27-24 overtime win.

It’s worth noting Clowney was made available to talk to the media prior to Wednesday’s practice, a move the team typically does not make if it does not expect a player to play.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also was out Thursday with knee and groin issues. He was a limited participant Wednesday.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) also was out Thursday and had not been on the report Wednesday.

In the good news department, left tackle Duane Brown was listed as limited with knee and biceps issues after sitting out Wednesday.

The other limited players were DL Quinton Jefferson (hip/ankle), LB K.J. Wright (shoulder), OL Mike Iupati (foot) and Fant.

Everyone else was a full participant, including QB Russell Wilson, who showed up on the report Wednesday listed as a full participant with a hamstring issue.

As for Lockett, being able to practice on at least a limited basis for a second straight day is a good sign as he recovers from the lower leg contusion he suffered against the 49ers that forced him to stay in a Bay Area hospital for two nights following the game.

“He’s doing a nice job,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said following practice. “He’s working his way through it but hopefully he’ll put together another good day tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be able to go.’’