The postponement of the Seahawks’ game against the Rams to Tuesday ended up not helping Seattle get its players back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Seahawks announced shortly before the 1 p.m. deadline to set rosters that none of the players on their reserve list would be activated for the 4 p.m. kickoff.

That list includes starting receiver Tyler Lockett, who will miss just the second game of his NFL career dating to 2015, as well a starting cornerback D.J. Reed, key rotational defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, starting right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

All but Mone would not have been able to play if the game had been held Sunday afternoon. Mone went on the list Monday.

To make up for the absence of the seven players, the Seahawks activated four players off the practice squad: defensive tackle Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, safety Josh Jones and receiver Cody Thompson.

The Seahawks also announced that practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo had been added to the COVID-19 reserve list. That meant Seattle has 10 Seahawks currently on the list — seven on the 53-man roster and three on the practice squad.

The only game Lockett has missed in his NFL career came at the end of the 2016 season because of a leg injury.

Without Lockett, Seattle will rely more on Freddie Swain and rookie Dee Eskridge to complement DK Metcalf.

And without Reed, the Seahawks will likely give Bless Austin his first start of the season at cornerback. The loss of Shell, who was also dealing with a shoulder injury and didn’t play last week, means rookie Jake Curhan is likely to get his second consecutive start.

And the loss of Collins and Homer leaves Seattle with three running backs available — Johnson, Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas. Johnson, a rookie undrafted free agent, has played in only one game this season (against Washington), seeing action only on special teams.

Seattle did not activate veteran Adrian Peterson off the practice squad, as he continues to deal with a sore back.

Mone was also dealing with a knee injury, and it was unclear if he would have played.

The Rams, meanwhile, announced they have activated four players off the list: linebackers Von Miller, Travin Howard and Christian Rozeboom and running back Jake Funk.

That left the Rams with 16 players from their entire roster still on the COVID-19 list (some were practice-squad players or on injured reserve).

That list included three starters — right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Also on the list was backup offensive tackle Joe Notebook, leaving it unclear who the Rams will start at right tackle.

The Rams had as many as 29 players on the list last week, which helped compel the NFL to delay the game.

Ultimately, the only regular starter the Rams got back who would not have been able to play if the game were Sunday is Miller. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was announced as cleared Sunday but reportedly was cleared Saturday, and it he appears would have been able to play Sunday, thanks to the NFL’s new return-to-play rules making it easier for players to get cleared.

However, the postponement also helped the Rams in preparation. The number of players on the reserve list meant the Rams did not practice much last week, with coach Sean McVay estimating the team had “two-and-a-half” practices.

But the team was able to return to somewhat normal work the past few days. The delay also allowed standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald more time to recover from a sore knee. The Rams also would have had a tight Monday-night-to-Sunday turnaround had the game been played as regularly scheduled.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that 213 players around the league had been placed on the list since last Monday.