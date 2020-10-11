Four good minutes was all the Seahawks needed to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Pushed around for most of the night by a 1-3 Minnesota team, the Seahawks took advantage of a sure-to-be questioned Vikings’ decision to go for it on fourth down to pull out one of the most miraculous comebacks of the many that Russell Wilson has orchestrated in his Seattle career.

Wilson drove Seattle 94 yards in 13 plays in 1:42 after the Vikings were stopped on a fourth-and-one run at the Seattle 6-yard line, capping the march with a 6-yard pass to DK Metcalf on fourth down to give the Seahawks an incredible 27-26 win.

The victory made Seattle 5-0 for the first time ever and kept them in first place in the NFC West and put that much more shine on Wilson’s MVP hopes.

Seattle got the ball back at its own 6 with 1:57 left when Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa teamed to stop Alexander Mattison on a fourth-and-1, the Vikings eschewing a field goal that would have at least meant they would almost certainly left regulation with a tie.

Seattle had to convert two fourths on the drive to win it.

The first came on a fourth-and-1 from the 23, when Wilson found Metcalf down the left side against Minnesota rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler to the 38.

It sort of felt inevitable at that point even if it wasn’t.

Two plays later, Wilson then moved out of pressure to the right and hit Tyler Lockett for 17 yards to the 21 with one minute left.

Two plays later, Wilson hit Metcalf on a slant pass for 15 yards to the 6.

The next play went off the hands of Lockett near the goal line, stopping the clock with 28 seconds left.

A second-down pass to Metcalf was knocked out of his hands by Mike Hughes.

A third-down fade pass to Metcalf was incomplete in the back right of the end zone giving Seattle one last shot with 20 seconds left.

Seattle then used its final time out.

Wilson then got all the time he needed to allow Metcalf to get a step on safety Anthony Harris and he fired a perfect strike that Metcalf corralled to put Seattle up 27-26 with 15 seconds left.

That felt like a lifetime compared to two earlier games decided in the same end zone earlier this season with six seconds and no time remaining.

Other than those two minutes, Seattle had done nothing other than a stretch of 1:53 in the third quarter when it scored 21 points.

But this is a team that seems to thrive living on the edge, and maybe that’s what Seattle needed on what was otherwise a mostly dull, dreary night.

Seattle trailed 13-0 at halftime. Then, after scoring 21 points in a span of 1:53 in the third quarter to take the lead and appear to make this another one of those games where the Seahawks start slowly but win it in the end, Seattle saw Minnesota resumed its dominance for the final quarter and a half.

The Vikings drove 97 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, then got the ball back on the next drive with 5:45 left when Eric Wilson picked off a Russell Wilson pass and returned it to midfield.

The Vikings drove to the 6, where Mattison was stopped on a fourth-down run, Minnesota deciding to go for the kill shot instead of the field goal that would have put them up eight.

A Russell Wilson 17-yard run on the first play gave hope of another Wilson-led miracle comeback.

Three incompletions made you think otherwise before Wilson then hit Metcalf down the left side and the rally was on.

It was the 34th time Wilson has led a comeback in the fourth quarter or overtime in his Seattle career.

The Vikings simply dominated the first half, taking a 13-0 lead, holding the ball for 20:16 and allowing Seattle to gain just 66 yards while holding an offense that had been scoring 35.5 points per game to zero.

The only good news for the Seahawks was that they had at least made the Vikings play on long fields.

While the Vikings had 217 yards, they had to start their drives at the 23, 2, 12 and 15 which made it harder for Minnesota to score.

As they always do when winning the toss, the Seahawks deferred.

Minnesota, though, foiled that plan by driving 77 yards on 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard run by Dalvin Cook.

Two more time-consuming drives by the Vikings — of 64 yards on 17 plays and 57 yards on 11 plays — were capped by field goals by Dan Bailey to make it 13-0 at halftime.

Wilson was 7-for-7 passing in the first half but for just 40 yards with a long of 13 as the Vikings completely hemmed in Seattle’s offense. Wilson was sacked four times in the first half alone, once when the Vikings appeared to be in a prevent defense with a four-man rush late in the half.

Wilson completed just three passes to receivers in the first half, including just one each to Metcalf (13 yards) and Lockett (9 yards).

Seattle’s running backs had just four attempts in the first half for 18 yards — three for 13 by Carson — a most un-Seahawk-like stat, even this season.

On their second drive of the second half, the Seahawks got the ball at their own 42 following a 15-yard punt return by David Moore and needed just four plays and 1:52 to finally get on the board with a 19-yard pass from Wilson to Will Dissly, jump-starting Seattle’s quick 3-TD spurt.

The touchdown was the first for Dissly since he suffered a torn Achilles almost exactly a year ago, Oct. 13, 2019, at Cleveland.

Wilson also completed passes to Carson (13 yards) and Greg Olsen (20) on the drive with Seattle cutting the lead to 13-7 with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

On Minnesota’s next series, Damontre Moore knocked the ball out of the hand of Cousins on third down. The ball went forward and was initially ruled incomplete and the play blown dead.

But after a review it was determined to be a fumble and Seattle got it at the Minnesota 15 (where K.J. Wright had first picked it up).

Seattle needed just two plays to convert, Wilson hitting Metcalf for a 13-yard TD in which Metcalf dove to catch the ball in the end zone, then arose quickly.

On Minnesota’s first play of its next series, Cousins underthrew an open Justin Jefferson, allowing Wright to leap up and steal the ball away at the Viking 29.

On the next play, Carson burst through the middle, breaking out of the arms of five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to barrel into the end zone and make it 21-13 with 8:02 left in the third quarter and a dizzying 21 points in 1:53.

The Vikings came back with an 11-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 3-yard pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen. But Cousins’ attempt to run it in on the two-point play was stopped and Seattle kept a 21-19 lead, a play that loomed large at the end.

Seattle couldn’t score on its next drive when David Moore couldn’t pull off what would have been a spectacular catch in the end zone.

The Vikings took over at their own 3 and then moved methodically down the field — helped by a critical neutral zone infraction on Benson Mayowa that kept the drive alive — to take a 26-21 lead with 7:08 left.

Then came Eric Wilson pick and a game that appeared over, until it suddenly wasn’t.