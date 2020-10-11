Four good minutes was all the Seahawks needed to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Pushed around for most of the night by a 1-3 Minnesota team, the Seahawks took advantage of a sure-to-be questioned Vikings’ decision to go for it on fourth down to pull out one of the most miraculous comebacks of the many that Russell Wilson has orchestrated in his Seattle career.

And for degree of difficulty, this one might have taken the cake for the 34 times Wilson has led a comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime. This time, he drove Seattle 94 yards before hitting DK Metcalf with a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth down for the winning score.

“This game was really crazy,’’ said head coach Pete Carroll said. “It was something.’’

Then he asked someone for the final score.

For the record, it was 27-26 in what was the third time this year the Seahawks pulled off a win in the final minute with the key play coming in the final seconds.

This time, there were 15 seconds left, compared to six vs. Dallas and zero vs. New England.

“With the quarterback that we have there is no doubt in our minds that we are going to go down there and score,’’ Metcalf said. “We know with that guy at quarterback that we can make anything possible. That anything can happen.’’

The victory made Seattle 5-0 for the first time ever and kept them in first place in the NFC West and put that much more shine on Wilson’s MVP hopes.

Seattle got the ball back at its own 6 with 1:57 left when Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa teamed to stop Alexander Mattison on a fourth-and-1 play at the Seahawks 6, the Vikings eschewing a field goal that would have at least meant they would almost certainly left regulation with a tie.

The Vikings had reason to think they could get it, having rushed for 201 yards on the night. Even Carroll said later of the stop, “Yeah, who would have thunk it?’’

But as Carroll also said, “we find a way.’’

And on that play, they found the way to get the stop with Mayowa and Wagner getting credit for the stop with an assist from Cody Barton.

Linebacker K.J. Wright said the minute Seattle got the stop he thought to himself, “We’re about to win. You guys should see the confidence that we had on the sidelines.’’

Seattle, though, had to convert two fourths on the drive to win it.

The first came on a fourth-and-1 from the 23, when Wilson found Metcalf down the left side against Minnesota rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler to the 38.

Two plays later, Wilson moved out of pressure to the right and hit Tyler Lockett for 17 yards to the 21 with one minute left.

Two plays later, Wilson hit Metcalf on a slant pass for 15 yards to the 6.

The next play went off the hands of Lockett near the goal line, stopping the clock with 28 seconds left.

A second-down pass to Metcalf was knocked out of his hands by Mike Hughes.

A third-down fade pass to Metcalf was incomplete in the back right of the end zone giving Seattle one last shot with 20 seconds left.

Seattle then used its final time out.

If there was anxiety in some places, Carroll said there wasn’t on the Seattle sideline.

“It was just so poised,’’ Carroll said. “The players were so poised, the coaches were so poised. We talked through every single instance that was happening there.’’

If the protection at times during the night was spotty, it wasn’t on the key play as Wilson then got all the time he needed to allow Metcalf to get a step on safety Anthony Harris and fired a perfect strike that Metcalf corralled to put Seattle up 27-26 with 15 seconds left.

Other than those two minutes, Seattle had done nothing other than a stretch of 1:53 in the third quarter when it scored 21 points.

But this is as team that seems to thrive living on the edge, and maybe that’s what Seattle needed on what was otherwise a mostly dull, dreary night.

Seattle trailed 13-0 at halftime, with the Vikings holding the ball for more than 20 minutes

But Carroll said he preached calm at the half, reminding them of a day he had stopped practice to go over how the team should react on a day when not much is going right.

Carroll joked later that the comeback happened so fast that it wasn’t really the way he envisioned with Seattle scoring 21 points in a span of 1:53 in the third quarter to take the lead — two coming on one-play drives.

Seattle scored on a Will Dissly 19-yard touchdown catch — his first since his brutal Achilles injury almost a year ago — and after Damontre Moore forced a Kirk Cousins fumble, Wilson hit Metcalf for a 15-yard TD.

Then K.J. Wright, who dropped three potential touchdown passes last week, held on to an underthrown Cousins pass on the next play.

Carson then rumbled 29 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-13 at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter.

The Vikings, though, didn’t wilt with two long drives to retake the lead.

The Vikings drove 97 yards for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter then got the ball back on the next drive with 5:45 left when Eric Wilson picked off a Russell Wilson pass and returned it to midfield.

The Vikings drove to the 6, where Mattison was stopped on a fourth-down run, Minnesota deciding to go for the kill shot instead of the field goal that would have put them up eight.

But it was the Seahawks who stayed alive, and then as they so often have, found a way.