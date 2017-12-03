Sure, the Seahawks’ defense had a great game against Philadelphia, but as has been the case in most games this season, quarterback Russell Wilson was Seattle’s most valuable player.
A quick recap of the Seahawks’ 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Player of the game
Sure, the Seahawks’ defense had a great game against Philadelphia, but as has been the case in most games this season, quarterback Russell Wilson was Seattle’s most valuable player. His numbers were very good as he completed 20 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and he had a 118.6 passer rating. But the numbers don’t reflect how many would-be sacks he escaped from, and he also had 31 rushing yards on six carries.
By the numbers
0 The number of turnovers for the Seahawks against an Eagles team that had forced 22 turnovers in its first 11 game.
64 Rushing yards for Mike Davis, who averaged 4.0 yards per carry and seems likely to have earned the job as No. 1 running back going forward.
98 Rushing yards for the Eagles, who came into the game averaging 148 rushing yards per game, second-highest in the NFL.
