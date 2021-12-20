About the only thing certain about the Seahawks’ game Tuesday against the Rams is that they have to win it.

Monday brought even more news of Seattle players going on the COVID-19 reserve list — this time, it was defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

That brought to seven the number of Seahawks who are on the 53-man roster — all key players in some fashion — who were on the list and could miss the game against the Rams, rescheduled initially because of Los Angeles’ COVID-19 issues. The list includes leading receiver Tyler Lockett and starting right cornerback D.J. Reed.

The Rams had 12 players from their 53-man roster remaining on the list as of Monday afternoon, including defensive end Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee, though LA had gotten key players cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off the list in the past few days.

Exactly who will suit up for each team is unclear with the NFL having announced that both teams will have until three hours before kickoff to set their 53-man rosters — teams usually have to set rosters 24 hours in advance.

But who might or might not play doesn’t change the essential equation that without a win the Seahawks’ season is basically done.

Advertising

At 5-8, Seattle needs to win out to avoid its first losing season since 2011, the year before the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson.

And a 9-8 record is also what Seattle logically needs to have any hope of making the playoffs.

Seattle’s playoff hopes, though, remain remote, and grew more so over the weekend with a few of the wrong teams winning elsewhere, notably New Orleans, which is now 7-7 after a stunning 9-0 victory over defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

New Orleans now holds the seventh and last playoff spot in the NFC and has a tiebreaker over Seattle due to an October 13-10 win over the Seahawks. It also has a schedule that includes three winnable games remaining against Miami and Carolina at home and at Atlanta.

New Orleans’ win dropped Seattle’s playoff chances to 2%, via FiveThirtyEight.com. Seattle’s odds would improve to 8% with a win over the Rams or drop to less than 0.1% with a loss.

That’s a stark contrast to Seattle’s outlook the last time the Seahawks played the Rams on Oct. 7. Then, Seattle was 2-2 and coming off a 28-21 win at San Francisco that appeared to have gotten the Seahawks back in the hunt in the NFC West

Advertising

That game that changed everything, as Wilson suffered a finger injury in the third quarter and the Rams went on to win 26-17, beginning a skid of six losses in seven games for the Seahawks.

Wins the past two weeks against the 49ers and Houston have kept Seattle’s playoff hopes just barely bobbing at the surface and, as the week began, also had the Seahawks feeling a lot better about themselves.

“We are going to keep working every week, we aren’t going to lay down, so when you get some wins it validates the work that you put in through the week,” tight end Will Dissly said Thursday. “And obviously this team is not used to being in the position we are in now. We had to find it within ourselves to keep fighting and keep working just to get to two wins. We will build on that and finish the season strong, just like the Seahawks always have.”

Since Dissly said those words, the game has been rescheduled and the Seahawks were hit with even more of their own COVID issues.

Lockett, if he cannot play, will be a particularly tough loss as he has had three 100-yard-plus games in the past six weeks, and another of 96, last week becoming only the second Seahawk to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

So would losing Reed, whose switch back to right cornerback after the third game of the season helped to solidify Seattle’s secondary. The Seahawks might have to give Bless Austin his first start if Reed can’t play, while trying to figure out a way to contain the NFL’s leading receiver, Yakima-native Cooper Kupp, who has 113 for 1,489 yards. And they’ll have to do so in what will be the second full game playing without strong safety Jamal Adams, out for the year with a shoulder injury.

Advertising

“He’s the whole show now,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last week of Kupp. “He’s a great football player. He’s been a great football player since he stepped into the league. Now, without Robert (Woods, who had 150 yards receiving in the first game but is now out for the year with a knee injury), they’ve had to lean on him more so than ever. …. He catches the ball in critical situations, on all the play-action passes he’s protecting, he’s in the running game everywhere, and he’s just an enormous positive factor. I don’t know if there’s anyone that’s much more valuable to his team than he is.”

The Rams are coming off their biggest win of the year, a 30-23 victory at Arizona a week ago Monday. That improved LA’s record to 9-4. And with Arizona losing in stunning fashion Sunday at Detroit, the Rams can move into a tie with the Cardinals in the NFC West by beating Seattle.

A Seahawks loss would also put the Seahawks three back of the 49ers for third place with three games left to play. Seattle has never finished worse than third in Carroll’s 11 previous seasons and has finished first or second every year but one — 2011.