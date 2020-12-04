The Seahawks will likely be down two starters for Sunday’s game against the Giants, with right tackle Brandon Shell and cornerback Tre Flowers appearing long shots to make it back.

But defensive end Carlos Dunlap may be able to play, coach Pete Carroll said when he talked to the media Friday.

Shell (ankle) and Flowers (hamstring) were each listed as doubtful, as was reserve running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee). All sat out practice Friday.

Dunlap was among four players listed as questionable, the others being running back Carlos Hyde (toe), right guard Damien Lewis (groin) and backup guard/center Kyle Fuller (ankle). Dunlap and Fuller sat out Friday while Lewis and Hyde were limited.

Dunlap, who suffered a foot injury against the Eagles Monday night, did not practice Friday and has not practiced all week. But Carroll portrayed Dunlap as a game-time decision with some optimism he’ll be able to play.

“He was pretty bright-eyed about it today,” Carroll said of Dunlap, who has revived Seattle’s pass rush since his arrival via trade with the Bengals in October, getting four sacks in four games. “We’ll see what happens.”

Carroll said Shell has made a good turn in his recovery from a high ankle sprain suffered in the win over Arizona on Nov. 19 but said he’d “be surprised if he can play this weekend.”

That appears to mean another start at right tackle for Cedric Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi was limited in practice Friday with a calf issue that Carroll said the team didn’t know about until Friday. But Carroll but indicated he’ll play and Ogbuehi was not given an injury designation.

Ogbuehi got the start in place of Shell against the Eagles — his first since 2017 — and gave up five pressures in 68 snaps and also had a holding penalty that negated a Carlos Hyde touchdown run.

“If he’s ready to go, yeah,” Carroll said when asked if Ogbuehi will again start at tackled with Shell out. “He got through the first game. He’s going to be much better his next time out. He played better as the game went on. So, if we can get him out there we’ll count on him do a good job.”

If for some reason Ogbuehi can’t go then the Seahawks would likely turn to Jamarco Jones.

Flowers played every snap against the Eagles but came out of the game with a tight hamstring. Carroll said an MRI didn’t reveal any significant damage but “he’s got something we have to deal with. It’s not a serious hamstring injury but it’s enough to really bother him this week, and then to expect for him to turn around and bounce back this week is a lot to expect.”

With Flowers almost certainly out, D.J. Reed will get the start at right cornerback with Shaquill Griffin on the left side. Reed started two games earlier this year at left corner in place of Griffin as well as also having played the nickel. Quinton Dunbar had been starting on the right side to open the year but he is on IR with a knee injury and will not be back until next week.

While Hyde was listed as questionable and was limited in practice Friday, Carroll said he is “counting on” him being able to play and again teaming with Chris Carson at tailback.

Carson had just eight carries to Hyde’s 15 against the Eagles but Carroll said to expect Carson to get more work now that he has a game under his belt after missing the previous four with a sore foot.

“It’s likely that Chris will get the ball more than that,” Carroll said of Carson, who was a full participant in practice Friday.

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury suffered against the Bengals with Colt McCoy expected to start in his place.

The only other Giant listed on the injury report was linebacker David Mayo (knee), questionable.

Carroll ‘thrilled’ for Josh Gordon to return

The Seahawks learned Thursday that receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated and will be eligible to play in the final two regular-season games and playoffs after he passes through COVID-19 testing and has two weeks of practice.

Gordon was suspended last December after playing five games with Seattle for violating league policies on both performance enhancing drugs and substances of abuse, his eighth league or team suspension since 2012.

Carroll said the team has “a really good system” in place to try to help Gordon and said the fact the team has a built-in relationship with him now should help.

“I’m really happy for Josh that he gets a chance to come back and play,” Carroll said of Gordon, who had seven catches for 139 yards with Seattle in 2019. “He’s worked really hard to make that a possibility. And our experience with Josh, he was a great guy. He worked hard, learned well, played hard, did a lot of nice stuff.

“We know him a lot better now. It will be different him coming to us this time around as we were learning him last time. But I’m mostly thrilled for Josh to have the opportunity and we’re gonna have a really good football player come try to help us out down the stretch.”

Rashaad Penny to return to practice next week

After expressing optimism for a few weeks that Rashaad Penny would be able to return to practice soon, Carroll on Friday said he could finally state definitively it will happen.

“Yeah, Rashaad is practicing next week, and we finally, we’ve made the commitment and we’re doing it,” Carroll said.

The team’s first pick in the 2018 draft, Penny has not played since tearing an ACL last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all season.

Once he returns, he can practice for three weeks before the team has to either place him on the 53-player roster or back on injured reserve.

The Seahawks obviously hope Penny will show quickly he is able to play and help out in the final few games and the playoffs, with Homer’s injuries providing an obvious potential roster spot.

Carroll was not as optimistic about the prospects for rookie second-round pick Darrell Taylor, a defensive end out of Tennessee.

Taylor has spent all season on the Non-Football Injury list while recovering from having a titanium rod put in his leg to repair a stress fracture.

Carroll said Taylor left the area to see some doctors to get further evaluated and said he has not heard from Taylor yet on how the trip went.

“We’ll find out about that,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any information.”